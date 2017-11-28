Official online NBA destination in the UK

Dwyane Wade, LeBron James.

Watch: LeBron James and Dwyane Wade hilariously botch attempted alley-oop

LeBron James and Dwyane Wade have played a lot of games together, dating back to their days with the Miami Heat, so they are very comfortable sharing the court.

However, they're not as young as they were back then. Currently, LeBron is 32 while Wade is 35 (and both have birthdays coming up before February).

Therefore, there are some things they used to do in Miami that they can't quite do anymore - such as alley-oops and other high-flying plays best left to younger athletes.

On Monday night in Philadelphia, the duo hilariously botched an alley-oop attempt, as you can see in the video below. LeBron holds the ball at the top of the key while Wade fakes the alley-oop to confuse his defender before spinning away again for another attempt. However, when LeBron throws the lob pass, Wade can't quite get off the ground, tumbling to the floor in awkward fashion:

It took Wade a while to get up and get back on defense, too - partly because of embarrassment and partly because of age. It's safe to say LeBron will think twice before tossing another alley-oop attempt his friend's way.

Chicago Bulls vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

That botched alley-oop attempt was about the only thing that went wrong for the Cavs on Monday night, though, as Cleveland cruised to an easy 113-90 victory. After the game, coach Tyronn Lue praised James's efforts, as the superstar forward scored a game-high 30 points while also grabbing 13 rebounds and dishing out six assists (via ESPN.com):

"He got us off to a good start, making the shots, being aggressive, attacking the basket and everyone kind of followed," Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue said. "We knew they were a good team, they've been playing well, playing hard. We knew it was going to be a tough place to play. I didn't expect this outcome, but we played well tonight."

With the win, the Cavaliers now have won eight games in a row and have dug themselves out of an early hole.

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

James said it was important for the Cavs not to take the Sixers lightly on Monday night, as Philly has shown great signs of improvement so far this year:

"These guys are starting to turn the corner here," James said. "They have some great wins this year. We had to come in with the mindset that this isn't the Sixers of three years ago, four years ago. They're starting to turn the corner and you have to be locked in from the onset."

The Sixers still have a long way to go to reach the Cavs' level, as Cleveland is playing some of the best basketball in the NBA right now, alley-oop attempts from LeBron to Wade aside, of course.

NBA
LeBron James
Cleveland Cavaliers
Central Division
Eastern Conference
Dwyane Wade
Miami Heat
Southeast Division
Philadelphia Sixers
Atlantic Division

