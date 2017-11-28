Speaking ahead of Arsenal's Premier League clash with Huddersfield, Arsene Wenger explained why he keeps on hauling off club-record signing Alexandre Lacazette.

Since joining from Lyon, the French striker has only completed 90 minutes of Premier League football once in his first 13 outings.

Arsenal supporters are less than thrilled with their manager's constant habit of replacing the £52m man in the closing stages.

Lacazette has managed six goals, most recently scoring from the bench in the 3-1 defeat away at Manchester City.

Olivier Giroud looks likely to be at the 2018 World Cup but his new 26-year-old club teammate still needs to convince Didier Deschamps of his worth.

Lacazette scored a brace against Germany earlier in November but made just one start in the World Cup qualifying campaign.

He scored 76 goals in his last three seasons in Ligue 1 but the French national team have a wealth of attacking talent at their disposal.

Karim Benzema still doesn't get a look in whilst Antoine Griezmann, Anthony Martial, Kylian Mbappe, Nabil Fekir and Giroud are all vying for their spots on the plane to Russia.

Wenger names two reasons for subbing off Lacazette

On Tuesday morning, the veteran Arsenal manager told reporters exactly why Lacazette is replaced so often.

Wenger said: "First of all, I'd like to say that you sub strikers more than defenders because they have to create, provoke and be incisive.

"But I think he has adapted physically to the Premier League and I am very happy with him.

"I also do it [substitute Lacazette] because I have options on the bench who are fresh and can give us other variations in attack.

"Physically, the Premier League is very demanding and demands a lot of work. If you look at other teams they also change strikers after 70 or 80 minutes.

"Sometimes they [strikers] work on their own against two or three people. In attack you provoke, and at the back to respond, and that [provoking] is more difficult, more demanding."

Lacazette is expected to start against Huddersfield Town on Wednesday night - but don't be surprised when he's subbed out for the umpteenth time.

