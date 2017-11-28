For all the transfer rumours and drama of this year's transfer window, Philippe Coutinho still holds a special place in the heart of every Kopite.

Hanging onto the 25-year-old this summer practically felt like a trophy to Liverpool and with good reason.

Despite being bombarded with Barcelona bids well into nine figures and a transfer request from the man himself, the Reds showed remarkable resilience to keep ahold of their star man.

With eights goals and four assists for club and country so far this season, too, it's clear that Liverpool have been vindicated for their remarkable resilience.

Nevertheless, despite his clear intentions to sign for Blaugrana, Coutinho has remained 100% committed to his current side and continues to put in impressive performances amid Liverpool's fluid attacking line-up.

The Brazilian has been at Anfield for approaching five years now and, as a result, it's perhaps no surprise that the 25-year-old harboured some Liverpool picks when asked to choose his dream 5-a-side team.

Coutinho tipped his hat to compatriot Julio Cesar between the sticks and Lucio in defence, before selecting the enviable strike force of Neymar and Luis Suarez.

Taking the final place, though, and the bulk of the praise proved none other than Steven Gerrard.

The 25-year-old played his first three seasons on Merseyside alongside the legendary skipper and, although unable to witness him at his prime, was practically blown away by his skill and talent.

Coutinho told Sky Sports: "This is an easy pick. He is one of the best players I've played with and I learned a lot from him.

"When I arrived at Liverpool it was a dream to play with him, a guy who I used to watch in Brazil and I used to play with on the PlayStation. Stevie G is the best midfielder I've played with.

"He was an idol for me and for everyone who watched him play, but when you were together with him, and you see him training, it was different, he was even better. He was great at shooting, passing and defending and a big leader."

Enough to have any Liverpool supporter excited, that's for sure.

His comments are far from simply fan appeasement, however, and it's simply more evidence that Gerrard was one of the finest players of his generation. Coutinho's praise nestles alongside the compliments of some of football's greatest.

If Gerrard's Brazilian protege can match his teacher's loyalty and nothing else, then Liverpool fans will be over the moon.

