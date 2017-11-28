Former England cricket captain Nasser Hussain has called on the current incumbent Joe Root to start delivering big centuries for his team to keep the Ashes series alive.

In a hard-hitting column for the Daily Mail, Hussain has demanded more from the captain and also believes England need to be more aggressive in their bowling if they want to trouble the Aussie batsmen.

Root has plundered 33 half centuries in his test career but despite having a healthy batting average of 53 has only converted these runs into centuries 13 times and Hussain expects more from the talented Yorkshireman.

"The onus is now on Root — a member of the Fab Four along with Virat Kohli, Smith and Kane Williamson — to respond as a batsman because he’s as guilty as anyone of not converting," Hussain wrote.

" I want him to go out and get a massive hundred. What England need right now is for their hugely talented captain to lead by example."

But that isn't the only problem Hussain feels needs addressing before the second Test as the Sky Sports pundit has also demanded more aggression from the English bowlers if they are to have a chance of preventing the Ashes returning to Australia.

He believes that fast bowlers like Mark Wood, who is currently on tour with the English Lions, should be considered for selection if he proves his form and fitness.

"Fundamentally there are two issues: the bowling attack is a bit one-dimensional for Australian conditions and for too long now the batsmen have not gone on to make big runs," the ex-England star added.

"It will be harsh on Jake Ball but the attack needs all bases covered and if it does move around under the floodlights in Adelaide then the other three will cover that.

Consideration should be given to Mark Wood or even the left-arm variation of George Garton. And the status of Ben Stokes will be of great interest after he jetted out to New Zealand on Monday night.

"This is not a knee-jerk reaction because I mentioned at the time of selection that they needed the extra pace someone like Wood brings."

Hussain is not without hope as the second Test in Adelaide looms next weekend.

It will be the first ever Ashes Test played under the lights with a pink ball and he believes that England can still compete with the Aussies if they can come up plans to combat Steve Smith's run scoring, Nathan Lyon's spin threat and not to mention their fearsome pace attack.

