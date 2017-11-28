The Buffalo Bills kept their playoff hopes alive last weekend by achieving a win in their Week 12 game against the Kansas City Chiefs, with several of their players having great outings on the day.

The Bills came out 16-10 winners against the Chiefs on Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium, with Tyrod Taylor, LeSean McCoy, Charles Clay, and Zay Jones performing well in the game. The quarterback had the best performance, coming back into the starting position and completing 19 of his 29 passes for 183 yards and a touchdown.

Jones was the best wide receiver in the win, as he had three catches for 33 yards and a touchdown, but his best play of the game wasn't his only score. It was actually an incomplete pass and for a good reason.

In the second quarter of the game, the rookie laid out for an overthrown pass off to the side of the end zone, but he wasn’t able to make the catch. He did, however, get back on his feet in an extreme way.

As you can see in the video below, Jones got back on his feet defying gravity in a Michael Jackson dance move kind of way. Someone needs to edit this video and play Smooth Criminal in the background.

With body strength and control like that, you have to wonder what other dance moves could Jones pull off.

After this win against the Chiefs, the Bills find themselves hot on the tails of the Baltimore Ravens and the Jacksonville Jaguars in the race for a wildcard spot since the New England Patriots will likely have the AFC East wrapped up in just a couple of weeks.

With a 6-5 record and remaining games against the Miami Dolphins twice and the Indianapolis Colts, Buffalo has a good chance of finally making the playoffs for the first time after so many seasons. They'll need a couple of results elsewhere in the NFL to go their way as well.

They'll be looking to continue their winning ways when they play against the Patriots this week.

