The Memphis Grizzlies are a mess right now. After making the Western Conference playoffs last year, the Grizzlies are currently 7-12 and have lost their last eight games.

On Monday, after the losing streak reached eight games with a home loss to the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday, the Grizzlies decided to fire coach David Fizdale.

However, that might not be going far enough. In fact, if the Grizzlies really want to blow things up and kick off a rebuilding project, they should consider trading star center Marc Gasol.

Gasol is one of the best centers in the league, averaging 19.1 points, 9.1 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.7 blocks per game, so it would be a huge loss if the Grizzlies traded him.

However, at this point, Memphis isn't going to win a championship with Gasol, so they should consider moving the talented big man to get some big-time assets for the future.

If the Grizzlies do decide to trade the 32-year-old star, there will be plenty of suitors across the league. Here are three teams that should call Memphis to inquire about making a move for Gasol:

Cleveland Cavaliers

The Cavs have Brooklyn's first-round draft pick this year, which is a tantalizing asset for a team like the Grizzlies, and also have some contracts that could make a deal work.

A trade for fellow big man Tristan Thompson, Channing Frye's expiring contract and Brooklyn's 2018 first-rounder might make a lot of sense for both squads.

Thompson has a smaller contract than Gasol and would give the Grizzlies a young big man to start to build around through the draft. Meanwhile, the Cavs would add another superstar to play alongside LeBron James.

Gasol would fit right in on an Eastern Conference squad, and Cleveland would be very scary with him on board.

Portland Trail Blazers

Adding Gasol to the mix with the star backcourt of Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum is an interesting idea and one that would likely help the Blazers continue to improve.

Portland has a nice mix of assets to offer the Grizzlies, too, as the Blazers can send Meyers Leonard, some expiring contracts and draft picks to Memphis in a deal for the big man.

Salary cap flexibility and young assets are the most important things the Grizzlies can acquire right now, and the Blazers have an intriguing mix of both.

Washington Wizards

The Wizards have a strong core with guards John Wall and Bradley Beal and forwards Otto Porter and Markieff Morris.

However, upgrading from Marcin Gortat to Marc Gasol at center would help the Wizards get back on track after a somewhat sluggish 10-9 start.

There are some intriguing players on the Wizards' roster that could be enticing to the Grizzlies, and the Wizards can give up a couple of future draft picks to go all in on this season.

It remains to be seen whether the Grizzlies will trade Gasol or not, but if they do, they'll have plenty of options, as many teams should be interested in the star center.