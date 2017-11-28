James Haskell has hailed England coach Eddie Jones as fully deserving of his World Rugby coach of the year award.

The former English captain is not bitter about his non-selection for the successful Autumn campaign and has lauded the Australian coach who also led England to a second consecutive Six Nations crown.

Writing in his column for The Sun, Haskell was effusive in praise of the man who discarded him this Autumn.

"His pedigree speaks for itself with what he has achieved with England in the last two years," Haskell wrote.

"So many people take coaching jobs who are not 100 per cent convinced what they will do and get swayed by external factors. But Eddie does it his way.

"He also has that self-awareness to keep improving — he never thinks he’s perfect or has reached the top and is always looking for an edge.

"That’s the difference between the good and the great."

Haskell last appeared in a red rose shirt in Jones' only defeat so far - to Ireland in Dublin last March - and is determined to force his way back into consideration for next Spring's Six Nations campaign.

The Wasps star added: "Playing for my country is the reason I take to the field and I feel I am not done with Test rugby yet.

"I know how tough it will be to add to my 75 caps, though... like trying to get back on to a bullet train going faster and faster.

"It’s a huge challenge to get into the squad."

England comfortably won all three Autumn Internationals and with Jones desperate to build a squad capable of winning the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan, Haskell does not want to become a forgotten man and will be doing everything in his power to remind the coach he so admires of what he has still got to offer the English back row.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms