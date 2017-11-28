It's been a tough 2017 season for Tom Savage, and things only got worse for him after his team, the Houston Texans, lost to the Baltimore Ravens on last night, but at least he is making light of the situation.

In the Texans' 23-16 defeat last night against the Ravens, Savage only managed to complete 22 of his 37 passing attempts for 252 yards, zero touchdowns, and two interceptions. He also had a fumble, which meant he turned the ball over three times in total in the game.

You would think that the journalists and reporters after the game would be ready with a bunch of questions to ask the quarterback as to why he performed so badly and what he feels like he needs to do in order to keep Houston in the playoff hunt in the weeks ahead.

In fact, it was quite the opposite. As you can see in the video further down in this article, nobody turned up for Savage's press conference following the Texans' defeat to the Ravens on Monday night. You could say it was quite 'savage' from the reporters to do so.

Nevertheless, the quarterback made light of the situation and delivered the best three-second press conference that'll you'll ever see, but it's also quite sad to watch at the same time.

The Texans' season has gone downhill ever since Deshaun Watson suffered a season-ending injury at the start of the month, as they went from a team that looked like it could be a surprise package to do well in the playoffs, to a team that might not even make the postseason.

Their AFC South rivals in the Jacksonville Jaguars and the division leaders the Tennessee Titans may be currently sitting in the playoff spots, but with how open the AFC South division is, and with how easy Houston's remaining schedule looks on paper, there's still a chance the team could make the playoffs this season.

Savage would have to avoid performances like he did on Monday night for that to happen, which he can start doing by picking up a win against the division leaders in the Titans this week to put the Texans in position to make a playoff push before it is too late.

