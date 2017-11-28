Football

Lionel Messi, Xavi.

Xavi reveals the amazing thing Messi did in his first Barca training session

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Barcelona fans would have been extremely worried about the future of Lionel Messi.

With the Argentine's contract set to run out in the summer of 2018, Messi's future seemed unclear.

And, with his contract having just seven months to run, there were multiple reports suggesting that the five time Ballon d'Or winner would leave the club, with Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain mentioned as possible destinations.

However, everyone connected with Barcelona could breathe a huge sigh of relief when it was revealed last Saturday that Messi had finally signed a new contract, which will keep him at the club until 2021.

And Messi was ecstatic with his new contract, saying: "The objective is to continue achieving things and making history.

"We've been lucky enough to have won a great many things and I hope there will be more in the future.

"I'm happy to continue with the club, which is my home. My dream was to finish my career at Barca and we are moving down that path."

XAVI RECALLS MESSI'S FIRST TRAINING SESSION

Xavi, who is a Barcelona legend in his own right after spending 24 years with the club, has recalled the training session where he saw Messi for the first time.

The Spaniard recalls being shocked by the Argentine's talent, who was just 16-years-old at the time.

Speaking to AS, Xavi said: "They'd already told me about this kid, I'd been warned that there was this young Argentinian kid coming through who was very good.

"They'd even mentioned his name but I'd forgotten. But then, when I saw him in training aged just 16, I could see exactly what they were on about.

FC Barcelona v CA Osasuna - La Liga

"There was a training drill we used to do in which players are one-on-one against [Lillian] Thuram, and [Carles] Puyol... I saw Messi take on those two and couldn't believe my eyes.

"I thought: 'Blimey, here this kid who's only 16 years old, dodging past professional defenders, internationals. Even then you could tell that he was different.

"It's obvious that he has an innate talent when he is one-against-one, he's fast, he scores goals, he passes, shoots... He's amazing."

It seems even from his youth, Messi was always destined for stardom.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Barcelona
Football
Lionel Messi

Trending Stories

Watch: Texans QB Tom Savage had one of the saddest press conferences you'll ever see

Watch: Texans QB Tom Savage had one of the saddest press conferences you'll ever see

Matt Hardy may have just started a huge character change on RAW

Matt Hardy may have just started a huge character change on RAW

What happened to the 14-year-old striker Man Utd paid £1 million for in 2007

What happened to the 14-year-old striker Man Utd paid £1 million for in 2007

Philippe Coutinho names Gerrard in his dream 5-a-side - gives brilliant explanation

Philippe Coutinho names Gerrard in his dream 5-a-side - gives brilliant explanation

Joey Barton's stunning assessment of Jurgen Klopp is something to think about

Joey Barton's stunning assessment of Jurgen Klopp is something to think about

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again