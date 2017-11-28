Boxing

Tony Bellew responds in epic style on Twitter to those doubting he can beat Tyson Fury

Everyone is talking about a potential fight between Tyson Fury and Tony Bellew.

The former is embarking on a mission to return to the ring after he had his licensed removed shortly after his famous victory over Wladimir Klitschko in Dusseldorf.

The likes of Anthony Joshua, Deontay Wilder, Shannon Briggs and David Price are all on the Gypsy King's hit list and he looks to establish himself as the number one heavyweight once again.

Then, on Saturday, Bellew took to the Soccer AM sofa to add yet more drama to Fury's comeback, calling him out on live television.

In typical fashion, Fury took to Twitter to accept the Bomber's offer and there seems to be a real sense that the bout could actually be on.

Of course, given Fury's sheer size, Bellew would be a severe underdog.

BELLEW CALLS OUT THE HATERS

BOXING-BRITAIN-HAYE-BELLEW

It seems that a lot of people have been sending their doubt to the Evertonian fighter, believing that he simply cannot overcome a 6'9" obstacle like Fury.

Well, Bellew has taken to his own Twitter account to send out a very thought-provoking message, one that also just adds more fuel to this ever-growing fire.

TWEET

He's got a point, hasn't he?

The Bomber and Fury were also engaged in another little Twitter feud after Betsafe tweeted an 'On This Day' post about the Gypsy King's victory over Klitschko.

Safe to say it made for some decent entertainment.

THINGS GET EVEN MORE HEATED

A bout between the two is unlikely to happen for some time due to Fury's suspect fitness after a long time out of the game.

Bellew is also likely to face David Haye at some point in 2018 after the Hayemaker had to pull out of their scheduled fight on December 17.

But, with neither of them nearing potential retirement age, seeing the two Brit's in the ring could be a distinct possibility.

Who do you think would win out of Bellew & Fury? Have your say in the comment box below!

