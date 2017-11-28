Rio Ferdinand's decision to move into boxing earlier this year took everyone by surprise.

The former Manchester United defender has decided to swap his boots for gloves and is being backed by betting company Betfair.

The decision has split opinion, with Tony Bellew saying when the news was announced that Ferdinand was making a mockery of the sport.

However, the likes of Ricky Hatton and Anthony Joshua have all been very supportive of the 39-year-old's choice, with the latter offering to help him get ready for the four-cornered ring.

The major question hanging over Ferdinand's new career choice is, who will he meet in his first professional bout?

Given his lack of experience, it will certainly not be one of the top fighters.

FERDINAND SPEAKS TO CRISTIANO RONALDO

While the identity of his opponent is unclear, the BT Sport pundit has revealed a new exciting detail about his plans to his former United colleague.

Ferdinand says February will be the date of his first fight and then, he goes on to reveal the interesting point.

“But then after, in June and July I’ll have another fight. You should come.”

So, Ferdinand's original plan of having just one go at professional boxing appears to have gone out of the window.

Back in October, he stated that he did not want to make a career out of the sport and it was likely that he'd only fight once.

He told BBC Breakfast: “I want to see if I can get a licence and become a professional and have one fight.

“I am not looking to have a career here. I am looking to have a professional fight and I will see where I go then. It might grab me and say, ‘I want to stay in here’.”

Well, it seems it has already 'grabbed him' before he's even stepped into the ring. He must really be enjoying his training routine.

