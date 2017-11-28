It appears that the WWE Universe will finally get to see Matt Hardy’s Broken gimmick in the sports entertainment company.

Hardy did some great things during his time with TNA Wrestling (now known as Impact Wrestling). He had some great moments and some downfalls during his run with the promotion over the last seven years. He joined the company after having a lengthy stint with WWE.

By looking back at history, towards the end of this run with the promotion, Hardy decided to make a big change to his character.

This would be a make or break decision for his career. Luckily for him, it paid off big and turned Impact around for a bit. The character brought attention to Impact that it had not seen in years.

During a feud with his younger brother, Jeff, the promotion did an angle in which Matt slowly but surely became broken. The former Raw Tag Team Champion started working, talking, and acting differently not only on television but on social media and in interviews. It was truly something different from what the fans came to know him as.

His run came to an end with Impact after having some contract disputes. The Hardy Boyz would leave the promotion and work indie shows as well have a brief run in Ring of Honor. There was much debate whether The Hardys would return to WWE, which that brought them to superstardom as their original gimmick or the new Broken universe.

When they returned at WrestleMania 33 in April in Orlando, Florida, they were not broken but rather had their old gimmicks.This was somewhat of a disappointment to the fans as they are waiting to see the Broken gimmick on a larger platform.

Earlier this month, the former Raw Tag Team Champion has submitted new information for the trademark that includes a poster featuring him as Broken Matt for a CWF Mid-Atlantic Wrestling show during his Expedition of Gold tour.

Hardy's losing streak continued on this week’s episode of Raw in Knoxville, TN at the Thompson Boling Arena on the USA Network after he suffered a loss to Bray Wyatt.

However, it appears that the sports entertainment company is moving forward with the WWE debut of his "Broken" gimmick. Hardy snapped with a "delete!" chant after the match and later commented on Twitter about his "dormant condishtion" being "woken" up.

