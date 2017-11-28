One WWE star made history on this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw.

That star is former NXT Women’s Champion Asuka, who began her professional wrestling career back in 2004 before beginning to do work for Pro Wrestling Wave in 2008. She also did work for promotions such as Smash, Wrestling New Classic, Reina Joshi Puroresu, and many other promotions.

Asuka finally signed with WWE in 2015 and was sent to developmental in NXT. In April of last year at NXT TakeOver: Dallas Asuka defeated Bayley to win the NXT Women's Championship.

She continued to dominate her opponents in NXT and extended her vicious undefeated streak to over 500 days. She recently successfully defended her strap against Ember Moon at NXT TakeOver III: Brooklyn, however, she suffered an injury during the match which forced her to relinquish her title.

This is when the sports entertainment company made the decision to call her up to the main event roster and place her on the flagship show of the company, Monday Night Raw. She made her main roster debut at the WWE TLC pay-per-view event at the Target Center in Minnesota, Minneapolis on the WWE Network by beating Emma in a singles match.

Asuka faced off against Dana Brooke on this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw in Knoxville, TN at the Thompson Boling Arena on the USA Network. The match was over in only a few seconds as Asuka hit a flying armbar that caused Dana to tap immediately. It turns out that a record was broken as a result.

According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com, Asuka’s victory against Dana was the fastest submission victory in WWE Television history and the quickest victory without a distraction or foreign object in WWE television history. WWE sent out the following about the match:

“Dana Brooke demanded and received a rematch against Asuka, much to her detriment, but a near-flawless display by The Empress of Tomorrow led into an unusual sight once Absolution came calling.

Despite Brooke’s assertion that Asuka was a slow starter, the undefeated former NXT Women’s Champion made immediate work of her opponent — armbar, tap — but the sight of Absolution quickly changed the complexion of the proceeding. As Paige, Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose encircled the ring, The Empress of Tomorrow and her foes seemed to size up their options, leading to what appeared to be a silent, mutual understanding that their clash would have to wait. For how long, of course, is the big question.”

What are your thoughts on this Raw Superstar making history? Have YOUR say in the comments section below and the fourth episode of GiveMeSport’s WWE podcast is here!

Check it out via this link: https://soundcloud.com/user-818579649/gms-wwe-podcast-money-in-the-bank-fallout

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms