Kane is about to earn a major WWE milestone

Kane is about to hit a major WWE milestone.

As seen on this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw in Knoxville, TN at the Thompson Boling Arena on the USA Network, the former WWE wrestled two matches.

Finn Balor defeated Kane by DQ in the main event of the show. However, prior to the match, following Kane beating Jason Jordan in a singles match.

According to Cage Match, Kane’s next match on television or PPV (pay-per-view) will mark his 1000th televised match in his professional wrestling career.

He has wrestled in promotions such as Smoky Mountain Wrestling and the United States Wrestling Association before joining the WWE in 1995.

Following his debut in 1997, Kane remained a pivotal component of the company's Attitude Era of the late 1990s and early 2000s

Kane is a three-time world champion (having held the WWE Championship, ECW Championship, and WWE's World Heavyweight Championship once each) and a 12-time world tag team champion, having held the WWE World Tag Team Championship, WCW Tag Team Championship and WWE Tag Team Championships with various partners. He is also a two-time Intercontinental Champion. Kane also holds the record for cumulative Royal Rumble eliminations at 44.

Chuck Carroll of CBS Sports recently conducted an interview with Kane. During the interview, he was asked about how WWE has prepared for him for politics and if he still watches the program.

“I’ve been in WWE for 22 years and reached a point in my career where, within the locker room, I’m one of the people that guys come to if something needs to be discussed.

I’m also one of the people that the WWE executives, if there is a problem in the locker room, I’m one people that is consulted about that. … It’s actually my involvement in WWE that I’ve found hopefully will help me out in the political realm.”

I’m really happy to see Braun Strowman. People ask me who reminds me of me, and it’s probably him. So, I’m really happy to see him doing so well.

I think WWE is in very good hands with — they’re not even the younger generation anymore — but with the people that are there now carrying the flag for them.

Kane, who is a longtime supporter of libertarian political causes, announced his intention to run for the office of mayor of Knox County, Tennessee in 2017.

