Video of Finn Balor’s interaction with a WWE veteran has surfaced online.

As seen on this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw in Knoxville, TN at the Thompson Boling Arena on the USA Network, Finn Balor defeated Kane by DQ in the main event of the show.

However, prior to the match, following Kane beating Jason Jordan in a singles match, Balor walked out to the ring and cut a promo on Kane, who then walked out. They exchanged words in front of the live crowd while Monday Night Raw was off the air during a commercial break. You can see the video here.

Balor is widely known for his tenure with New Japan Pro-Wrestling (NJPW) as Prince Devitt, where he is a three-time IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion and six-time IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Champion. Balor signed with WWE in 2014 and was placed in NXT.

Balor became a one-time NXT Champion with his reign being the longest in the title's history at 292 days (although WWE recognizes it at 293). He was then called up to the main roster and beat Seth Rollins at SummerSlam last year to win the WWE Universal Title.

Balor became the first wrestler in WWE history to win a world title in their pay-per-view debut. Balor had to relinquish the title due to a shoulder injury he suffered during the match.

Kane started his pro wrestling in 1992. He wrestled in promotions such as Smoky Mountain Wrestling and the United States Wrestling Association before joining the WWE in 1995. Following his debut in 1997, Kane remained a pivotal component of the company's Attitude Era of the late 1990s and early 2000s

Kane is a three-time world champion (having held the WWE Championship, ECW Championship, and WWE's World Heavyweight Championship once each) and a 12-time world tag team champion, having held the WWE World Tag Team Championship, WCW Tag Team Championship and WWE Tag Team Championships with various partners. He is also a two-time Intercontinental Champion. Kane also holds the record for cumulative Royal Rumble eliminations at 44.

Kane, who is a longtime supporter of libertarian political causes, announced his intention to run for the office of mayor of Knox County, Tennessee in 2017.

