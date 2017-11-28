The LA Clippers pursuit of Championships may end with a rebuild

LA Clippers owner Steve Ballmer understood all of his options this summer. Off the back of another solid regular season and disappointing playoff exit, the rebuild road was open. The team could have recouped a stash of picks for Chris Paul.

They could have flipped Blake Griffin after Paul left for Houston and bottomed out entirely, setting out once more as the cellar dwellers of LA. Instead of choosing Griffin as their star piece, they might have kept Paul and built around him with selective free agents. They had one true offer for DeAndre Jordan - a free agent at the end of this season - which came from Houston and may have seen them land the younger Clint Capela.

None of these manifested. Paul was shipped to the Rockets for some young pieces and Griffin was the man the Clippers chose to center their team around. They added defensive stalwart and Chief of Inspiration Patrick Beverley, passing wizard Milos Teodosic from Russia and versatile yet overpriced Danilo Gallinari to maintain a steady dose of wins.

Ballmer, the former Microsoft CEO, worked hard to figure it all out. He bought the Clippers for $2bn in 2014 and is naturally part of the large band of people who believe losing is bad. He understands the city in which his team plays is a top destination for respective free agents, but only if said team is already flourishing.

This is why he went all in on Griffin, selling him on being a Clipper great who in later years would see his jersey retired in the Staples Center (or shiny new building near the airport) rafters. With the new pieces on board and head coach Doc Rivers no longer involved in basketball operations, a new brand of sharing and up-tempo basketball began. Front office hire Jerry West was brought in to see if he could pull off another Warriors-esque performance while enabling the franchise to remind everyone they are employing a guy who is on the NBA logo, and the team started out 4-0.

It has taken quite the turn since.

If you keep your ear to the ground - please, not literally - you’ll hear a lot of ‘let’s not underestimate how much the Clippers have won in recent years’ comments. Let me explain why that is on my list of pet peeves. The Clippers have won 51 games or more every year stretching back to 2011. To put that into context, this franchise had never in its existence reached the 50-win mark, dating all the way back to their debut season in 1970 when they were known as the Buffalo Braves.

Now it may not snow in LA as it does where the Braves once played, but this recent period of history has brought about different precipitation: inexcusable playoff defeats (Houston, cough, 2015, cough), iffy chemistry between Paul and the rest of the team, a turnstile of rotation players and an ongoing game sweeping the metropolitan area dubbed ‘Who is the Alpha?’

What I’m trying to say is, the Clippers were winners who won nothing. They’ve since instigated change, but for several reasons, mainly injuries, they are teetering on the edge of returning to square one. Ballmer does not like squares.

Like those glass ball decorations at Christmas that scatter snow when you give them a shake, so the Clippers needed this done to them too. The people inside the structure weren’t making the fans smile as you’d expect and though no customer was sure ridding themselves of one of the greatest point guards we’ve seen was a positive, the new directive was laid out and a 45 to 50 win team was suddenly in the offing. They weren’t great. But they were good.

The season began with wins over the Lakers, Suns, Jazz and Blazers, admittedly not the strongest quartet. Beverley acted as the immediate voice, no doubt energised by the beautiful weather, applying stability in a backcourt that needed it while they transitioned through the departure of Paul. Beverley directed plays, offered a perimeter shot and threw out the immediate plans of Lonzo Ball on Opening Night, but the better sign was everyone on the team knew Griffin was the alpha dog. We’ll get into his game shortly but as he began to play like the main cog should, he, along with Jordan who needs his steady dose of lobs, were supported admirably by Beverley and Teodosic.

Onto the latter. If you haven’t watched Teodosic pass the ball - sort of like an aged Ricky Rubio - please do. He is a master of his craft. As I enter full-on gush mode, this sadly encapsulates the injury bug currently going on in LA because you have to go back to the first two games of the season to watch Teodosic, and he won’t be back until after the festive period because of a plantar fascia issue (so glad I’m writing and not saying that).

The former CSKA Moscow stud throws one-handed passes by curling the ball around his defender’s back, fires bounce passes to the corner and can shoot the skip pass over traffic. He has a flair to his game, not least when he palms the ball, brings his arm way back to the side and then releases a canon-like assist to whoever is open. He can shoot the deep ball from his hoppy catch or dribble and fire mechanics and sounded - because we haven’t really seen him in the NBA - a perfect fit with Paul gone.

Sadly, this is just the start of the missing regime. One week ago, Beverley was ruled out for the remainder of the season following knee surgery, and Gallinari has been sidelined for nearly three weeks with a glute injury with no timetable for his return. Disaster struck again in their latest win over the Lakers when Griffin got tangled with Lonzo Ball and teammate Austin Rivers and hurt his left knee. He was clearly down afterward, a sign that he knows it’s not good. How often do you add three new players to a team that aren’t that deep in the first place then lose all of them and your best player within 19 games?

That’s the reality here.

One of the reasons this is so debilitating? The Clippers were trying to grasp a new identity. Running and sharing the ball were paramount, the whole roster given the green light to bring the ball up the floor minus Jordan and Willis Reed. Griffin could and still can run the pick and roll with anybody and is the catalyst for what this team achieves. Post-Paul, he had headspace to try new things. That has hit a dead end because of injury.

Let’s not even get started on the idea of ‘next man up’, a silly sports term when those next up are Wesley Johnson and Sindarius Thornwell, who granted is a scrappy defender with upside following four years in college. It is not the fault of Johnson or Thornwell that they can’t provide the same impact the outgoing individuals could, but it’s the reason the team is so bare.

The storylines within this building need Ballmer’s technology to decode.

If you pay Gallinari $20m a year, you cannot expect him to stay on the court. The Italian is reaching 30 and has played in 70 or more games just twice in a ten-year career. The Clippers have absolutely no way of utilizing draft picks in trades because, simply put, they don’t have any. In the next two years they have to give picks to Philadelphia, New York and Boston and it doesn’t get much better when it comes to their history of selections. Since the successful trio of Griffin, Jordan and Eric Gordon (now in Houston), LA has taken guys such as Brice Johnson, C.J. Wilcox and Reggie Bullock in the first round.

The idea of building around Griffin is still odd given he hasn’t played 70 games since 2014. We know of his injury history, especially in the playoffs, and if there was ever a time he couldn’t afford to go down, it was game 19 of this season. He signed a five-year, $173m contract this summer and has just hurt the same knee he broke before missing his entire rookie season in 2009. Surrounded by the exact problems Griffin has gone through countless times, the seven-year veteran is up to this point filling the role he was promised in those meetings back in the offseason.

In their recent victory over the Sacramento Kings, Griffin was a metaphor for LA’s targets this season. He mashed smaller bigs inside, drew switching centers onto him at the arc and steamrolled to the basket, clapped for Lou Williams to pass him the ball when he entered the transition phase earlier than everyone else, stood on the bench cheering his teammates’ success, communicated with Williams and Austin Rivers as they were setting up plays and hit the game-winning shot on a fadeaway, showcasing his new repertoire of offensive skills.

Griffin didn’t sit down for 48 minutes. He screamed louder than anyone when the team swung the ball a tonne before drawing a foul on an open shot - clear progress in his eyes - and was louder still when Jordan prevented Buddy Hield from tying the game at the end of regulation.

It was a game from which to build on, but one to ask the question: ‘what if we had all our guys?’