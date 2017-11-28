With a busy Christmas period fast approaching for Premier League clubs, squads are seriously going to be tested over the next few months.

With most teams playing multiple times a week, fatigue will creep in and injuries could start to pile up.

Normally, it's the teams with the biggest squads that have the most success over the winter months.

The likes of Manchester City, Manchester United, Chelsea, Arsenal and Liverpool all have strength in depth that should help them challenge at the top over the coming weeks.

And if things go disastrously wrong in December, the top teams can always spend big when the winter transfer window opens in January.

Over the years there have been some huge deals, none bigger than Chelsea's capture of Fernando Torres for £50 million in 2011.

And this year is expected to be no different.

The title challengers are likely going to boost their squads for the latter stages of the season, especially as most will be featuring in the Champions League and FA Cup as well.

However, there's one manager that's apparently thinking a little different to his rivals.

According to the Telegraph, United boss Jose Mourinho is looking to offload a number of players in January, rather than just bringing more in.

The Red Devils have made a good start to the season and are currently second in the Premier League, only behind rivals City.

And although they're chasing success in a number of competitions, Mourinho is reportedly happy to let three first-team players leave ahead of next season.

And those players that appear to have lost the manager's faith are Luke Shaw, Daley Blind and Matteo Darmian.

Interestingly, all three of them are full-backs, which is the position that has been giving the Portuguese boss a fair few headaches over the last few months.

In fact, he's so reluctant to play any of them that 32-year-old Ashley Young, who's a winger by trade, has become United's first choice left-back.

Despite losing trust in those three players, the Telegraph also reports that Mourinho may be playing this one smart.

He's unlikely to sell them all in January and would rather offload the trio in stages, before overhauling his backline ahead of the 2018 season.

