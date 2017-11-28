It’s not widely considered one of English football’s biggest rivalries. There will be some people reading this who weren’t even aware they were rivals.

However, there’s no doubt that a very real rivalry exists between Brighton and Hove Albion and Crystal Palace, who are currently going head-to-head at the Amex stadium.

Nicknamed the ‘M23 derby’, Palace have released a very handy two-minute video this evening which explains the rivalry. (Scroll down to watch it).

“Some people have been wondering what this rivalry's all about…” Palace tweeted, alongside the video. “Here's an explainer!”

Suddenly it all makes sense.

Loftus-Cheek revealed what Zaha thinks about Brighton

On Monday, Ruben Loftus-Cheek dropped Wilfried Zaha right in it with an anecdote which reveals exactly how Zaha feels towards the Seagulls.

“A few of the players have been educating me on the rivalry between Brighton and Palace so it is a massive game,” Loftus-Cheek was quoted as saying by the Daily Mail.

“We were at a signing the other day, Wilf was getting interviewed and the guy said, ‘How much do you hate Brighton on a scale of one to 10?’ Wilf goes, ‘Eleven’, so that tells me everything.

“I didn’t even know (how much they disliked each other) so when Wilf said that, I was like, ‘OK, they don’t like each other then’. So I’m looking forward to playing in it.”

Zaha admitted the Brighton game means something extra

Copa90 then posted a video showing Zaha admitting he feels something when he plays against Brighton because of the hate he - and his club - receive from their supporters.

Zaha reveals harsh messages from Brighton fans

Brighton fans have read the quotes and seen the video and, unsurprisingly, have been sending abuse to the Palace winger today.

However, some of the messages have crossed the line, as Zaha revealed on his Instagram story.

"As you know I'm all for the football rivalry banter but as for Brighton fans tweeting 'I hope Zaha breaks his leg and I'll cheer'.

"Need to grow up honestly."

He then added: “I’ll accept all the banter but don’t wish things like that on my life!

“Whether you think your [sic] funny or not.”

A line has been crossed

Well said, Wilfried.

No football fan should be wishing that a player breaks their leg just because of his opinion about their club.

That’s a line that should never be crossed.

