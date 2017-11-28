Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann is one of the hottest properties in European football.

The Frenchman has often been the driving force behind his side's challenge at the top in La Liga and the Champions League.

Although his impressive performances are yet to really bring him any silverware at Atletico, his record of 89 goals in 176 games since 2014 has made him a fan favourite.

Unsurprisingly, a goalscoring return as good as that has led to a lot of attention over the last couple of transfer windows.

Just last summer, Griezmann was heavily linked with a £92 million move to Manchester United, as the club were reportedly close to paying his buyout clause.

That never materialised, which was perhaps somewhat down to the transfer ban Madrid were under, which blocked them from buying any players ahead of this season.

But it wasn't just United that were left disappointed once Atletico announced the 26-year-old was staying put.

Other top European teams, including Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain, were also linked with Griezmann, although not as strongly as Jose Mourinho's side were.

Atletico's transfer ban is up in January, meaning the club can once again buy players and that's good news for the elite clubs looking to land Griezmann.

In the past, the player himself has rarely done much to quell rumours of a departure and has often spoken highly of United.

But back in 2013, before he even joined Madrid, Griezmann could have been playing for Arsenal.

In his new autobiography, the Frenchman has revealed just how close he came to moving to north London.

Upon hearing Arsenal were interested in signing him, the forward "put aside all other offers" in the hope Arsene Wenger would make an official move.

But an official bid never came.

"I waited, I waited, and I kept waiting... when there was no news, Eric [his agent] called Grimandi [Arsenal's scout], who said that the manager was still interested in me [and] to keep waiting.

"Finally a few hours before the market closed, he let us know Arsenal would not make a move," Griezmann's autobiography reveals, per ESPN.

The Gunners turned down a chance to land Griezmann when he was just a young prospect and four years later, he's grown into one of the best players on the continent.

And unfortunately for Arsenal fans, there's no way he'd ever consider joining the club now. In fact, he's even turned the Gunners down since.

"I don't like to be told something and for it not to happen. So when Eric told me later that the London club were interested again I told him 'Forget it, after the blow they gave us.'"

Of course, back in 2014, Griezmann wasn't half the player he is now. But that won't make it any easier for Arsenal fans to hear they could have signed one of the world's best players.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms