Manchester United supporters could be forgiven if they thought Cristiano Ronaldo was playing for them at Vicarage Road this evening.

Why? Because Ashley Young was in scintillating form, scoring the first two of United’s three first-half goals against Watford.

The 32-year-old winger opened the scoring in the 19th minute with a fabulous low strike past Heurelho Gomes and then stunned everyone by netting a quite magnificent free-kick shortly afterwards.

Young, stood 30 yards from goal, brilliantly whipped the ball over the Watford wall, into the top left-hand corner of the net.

Gomes didn’t get close. In truth, two goalkeepers wouldn’t have stopped Young’s masterful set-piece.

United fans went crazy on social media when the ball flew into the back of the net.

It’s fair to say that the England international isn’t the most talented player in the United squad, but he turned on the style against his former employers tonight.

Every United fan was then left cracking up as BT Sport showed the reaction of Jose Mourinho on the replays.

Judging by the expression on his face, even he couldn’t believe that Young had produced such a magical moment.

Watch: Young's free-kick

Here’s Young’s free-kick…

Watch: Mourinho's priceless reaction

And here’s how Mourinho reacted…

United fans are loving Mourinho's reaction

Needless to say, United fans on Twitter are all loving Mourinho’s priceless reaction…

Martial made it 3-0 before half-time

Antony Martial then made it 3-0 to the visitors, who look set to close the gap on league-leaders Manchester City to five points.

Pep Guardiola’s side will have the chance to restore their eight-point lead, however, when they host Southampton at St Mary’s on Wednesday night.

