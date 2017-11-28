Football

-.

Something hilarious has been spotted during Lionel Messi's disallowed goal vs Valencia

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

The big talking point from La Liga's weekend games was undoubtedly at the Mestalla.

Valencia welcomed league leaders Barcelona and let's just say it wasn't without controversy.

Lionel Messi - who now hasn't scored since October 21 - thought he had broken his mini-drought during the first-half, when Neto inexplicably spilled his tame shot over the line.

Every Barcelona and fan in the stadium could pretty much see that the ball was in but amazingly, the linesman didn't give the goal.

Valencia almost scored on the counter after the disastrous decision.

The game ended up finishing 1-1, with Messi teeing up Jordi Alba in the dying minutes to salvage a vital point.

However, footage of the disallowed goal points out something quite hilarious involving the Spanish left-back.

ALBA COULD HAVE BEEN AT THE DOUBLE

One eagle-eyed Twitter user spotted that Alba would have 100% scored the rebound, had he not decided to run away celebrating.

It's a case of hindsight but it should serve as a reminder that every player needs to play to the whistle.

VIDEO

As Neto scoops the ball out of the net - which was way over the line - Alba is better positioned than anyone to run onto the loose ball.

Instead, he sprints in Messi's direction and then proceeds to challenge the officials after.

Barca manager Ernesto Valverde said after the game that the club can't complain too much about the incident after they were awarded a very controversial goal vs Malaga a few weeks back.

However, he did stress the need for technology to be put in place in Spain's top-flight.

FBL-ESP-BARCELONA-LIGA-TRAINING

He said: "From the moment I saw what happened I knew it was in because of how Leo celebrated, the goalkeeper had his head down, Montoya went to get the ball to take it back to the middle of the pitch.

"It's crazy that in such an important game and at an important moment, the referee doesn't see it when there are 40,000 people that knew it was a goal.

"In European games, we have a referee behind the goal, but we don't have that here. Every year there's an episode like this. Last season it happened to Barça at Real Betis. One year it will end with goal-line technology or VAR or whatever it takes."

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Barcelona
Jordi Alba
La Liga
Football
Luis Suarez
Valencia
Lionel Messi

Trending Stories

Watch: Texans QB Tom Savage had one of the saddest press conferences you'll ever see

Watch: Texans QB Tom Savage had one of the saddest press conferences you'll ever see

Kane is on track to hit a huge WWE career milestone

Kane is on track to hit a huge WWE career milestone

Man Utd fans love Jose Mourinho’s reaction to Ashley Young’s free-kick v Watford

Man Utd fans love Jose Mourinho’s reaction to Ashley Young’s free-kick v Watford

Man Utd fans can’t get over what Paul Pogba did to Richarlison before half-time

Man Utd fans can’t get over what Paul Pogba did to Richarlison before half-time

The three players Jose Mourinho wants to sell ahead of next season [Telegraph]

The three players Jose Mourinho wants to sell ahead of next season [Telegraph]

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again