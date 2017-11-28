The big talking point from La Liga's weekend games was undoubtedly at the Mestalla.

Valencia welcomed league leaders Barcelona and let's just say it wasn't without controversy.

Lionel Messi - who now hasn't scored since October 21 - thought he had broken his mini-drought during the first-half, when Neto inexplicably spilled his tame shot over the line.

Every Barcelona and fan in the stadium could pretty much see that the ball was in but amazingly, the linesman didn't give the goal.

Valencia almost scored on the counter after the disastrous decision.

The game ended up finishing 1-1, with Messi teeing up Jordi Alba in the dying minutes to salvage a vital point.

However, footage of the disallowed goal points out something quite hilarious involving the Spanish left-back.

ALBA COULD HAVE BEEN AT THE DOUBLE

One eagle-eyed Twitter user spotted that Alba would have 100% scored the rebound, had he not decided to run away celebrating.

It's a case of hindsight but it should serve as a reminder that every player needs to play to the whistle.

VIDEO

As Neto scoops the ball out of the net - which was way over the line - Alba is better positioned than anyone to run onto the loose ball.

Instead, he sprints in Messi's direction and then proceeds to challenge the officials after.

Barca manager Ernesto Valverde said after the game that the club can't complain too much about the incident after they were awarded a very controversial goal vs Malaga a few weeks back.

However, he did stress the need for technology to be put in place in Spain's top-flight.

He said: "From the moment I saw what happened I knew it was in because of how Leo celebrated, the goalkeeper had his head down, Montoya went to get the ball to take it back to the middle of the pitch.

"It's crazy that in such an important game and at an important moment, the referee doesn't see it when there are 40,000 people that knew it was a goal.

"In European games, we have a referee behind the goal, but we don't have that here. Every year there's an episode like this. Last season it happened to Barça at Real Betis. One year it will end with goal-line technology or VAR or whatever it takes."

