Very few football fans in England had even heard of Richarlison when Watford announced they’d signed him in a £11.5 million deal from Fluminense back in August.

However, the 20-year-old has been a revelation at Vicarage Road. In fact, it’s fair to say that he’s been one of the best signings of the season so far.

In 13 Premier League appearances, the tricky Brazilian winger had scored five goals and registered the same number of assists. But could he continue his excellent start to the campaign against Manchester United?

In truth, Richarlison never really got a serious chance to impress.

Watford were outclassed by Jose Mourinho’s side, who went into the half-time interval 3-0 up thanks to a brace from Ashley Young and another goal from Anthony Martial.

Pogba sends Richarlison back to Brazil

Nothing went Watford or Richarlison’s way during the opening 45 minutes - and the Brazilian’s frustrating first half was compounded when Paul Pogba humiliated him shortly before referee Jon Moss blew for half-time.

Pogba, carrying out his defensive duties, got back and rinsed the in-form South American with a lovely piece of skill.

Watch it here…

Pure class from the French midfielder.

How Twitter reacted to Pogba's skill on Richarlison

As you can probably imagine, there was a big reaction on social media after this happened…

United look much better with Pogba

It’s no coincidence that United are looking so much better with Pogba in the team.

The 24-year-old is one of the few world-class players at Mourinho’s disposal and United look a much more dangerous outfit now that he’s recovered from the hamstring injury which kept him out of action for a month.

