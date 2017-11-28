Football

pogba.

Paul Pogba embarrasses Richarlison with brilliant skill during Watford v Man Utd

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Very few football fans in England had even heard of Richarlison when Watford announced they’d signed him in a £11.5 million deal from Fluminense back in August.

However, the 20-year-old has been a revelation at Vicarage Road. In fact, it’s fair to say that he’s been one of the best signings of the season so far.

In 13 Premier League appearances, the tricky Brazilian winger had scored five goals and registered the same number of assists. But could he continue his excellent start to the campaign against Manchester United?

In truth, Richarlison never really got a serious chance to impress.

Watford were outclassed by Jose Mourinho’s side, who went into the half-time interval 3-0 up thanks to a brace from Ashley Young and another goal from Anthony Martial.

Pogba sends Richarlison back to Brazil

Nothing went Watford or Richarlison’s way during the opening 45 minutes - and the Brazilian’s frustrating first half was compounded when Paul Pogba humiliated him shortly before referee Jon Moss blew for half-time.

Pogba, carrying out his defensive duties, got back and rinsed the in-form South American with a lovely piece of skill.

Watch it here…

Pure class from the French midfielder.

How Twitter reacted to Pogba's skill on Richarlison

As you can probably imagine, there was a big reaction on social media after this happened…

United look much better with Pogba

It’s no coincidence that United are looking so much better with Pogba in the team.

Watford v Manchester United - Premier League

The 24-year-old is one of the few world-class players at Mourinho’s disposal and United look a much more dangerous outfit now that he’s recovered from the hamstring injury which kept him out of action for a month.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Manchester United
Paul Pogba
Football

Trending Stories

Watch: Texans QB Tom Savage had one of the saddest press conferences you'll ever see

Watch: Texans QB Tom Savage had one of the saddest press conferences you'll ever see

Kane is on track to hit a huge WWE career milestone

Kane is on track to hit a huge WWE career milestone

Man Utd fans love Jose Mourinho’s reaction to Ashley Young’s free-kick v Watford

Man Utd fans love Jose Mourinho’s reaction to Ashley Young’s free-kick v Watford

Something hilarious has been spotted during Messi's disallowed goal v Valencia

Something hilarious has been spotted during Messi's disallowed goal v Valencia

The three players Jose Mourinho wants to sell ahead of next season [Telegraph]

The three players Jose Mourinho wants to sell ahead of next season [Telegraph]

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again