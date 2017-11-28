Braun Strowman has quickly turned into one of the most dominant forces the WWE has ever seen, and he's only been with the company since 2013.

Strowman was signed by the WWE after being discovered in a strongman tournament and was sent to their developmental program in NXT. After aligning himself with The Wyatt Family, Strowman broke up from the group by way of the WWE Draft. He has since begun a reign of terror on Monday Night RAW that has left many in his path of destruction.

"The Monster Among Men" has gone toe-to-toe with the likes of Brock Lesnar, pushing "The Beast" to his very limits, as well as having downed Roman Reigns in singles competition on multiple occasions. It turns out, however, that some WWE stars in the locker room have some animosity for the big guy's push.

During a recent interview with Pro Wrestling Illustrated, Strowman commented on what it's been like to receive such a huge push so young in his WWE career (quotes via SEScoops):

“Yeah, there was a little bit of animosity, I could tell. But, you know, this is a great place. It’s a great company to work for.

"And I won everyone over because of how hard I worked, putting my body on the line and doing everything I can to get better — listening, watching other matches, watching the whole entire show.

“At first, yes there were some of those guys who had been working years and years and years just to get here.

"But it’s not like I didn’t put in my time and pay my dues to get here. I traveled around the world competing in strongman contests, paying my way to do all that on my own dime for years.

"And then I had an opportunity when WWE saw me at The World’s Strongest Man. We talked, exchanged information.”

