It's no secret that the WWE has high hopes for Roman Reigns, and plans on making him the official face of the company with a symbolic "Passing Of The Torch" moment at WrestleMania 34 next year when he defeats Brock Lesnar for the Universal Championship.

Recently Reigns has been involved in a reunion angle with The Shield, in which he has realigned himself with former stable mates Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose. While Ambrose and Rollins still hunt down the RAW Tag Team Titles that are currently being held by Sheamus and Cesaro, "The Big Dog" comes off a Intercontinental Championship win over The Miz on Monday Night RAW last week.

After the victory, there has been some speculation as to whether or not Reigns will remain in the main event of WrestleMania now that he holds the Intercontinental Title. Per a report from Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio, however, it doesn't look like the plans have changed for now.

As of last week Reigns is still scheduled to be taking on Lesnar at "The Show Of Shows," but it's unknown if he'll retain the Intercontinental Title heading into the bout. It's being expected that he will likely drop the belt first.

It would make sense for Reigns to drop the title to someone like Braun Strowman, given that "The Monster Among Men" has yet to capture a singles title in his career and it would help legitimize him as a top star.

After Reigns defeats Lesnar at WrestleMania, it's likely that Reigns and Strowman rekindle their longtime feud and battle it out for superiority on Monday Night RAW for the coming years. When the chapter of Brock Lesnar is ended at WrestleMania, the new era of stars will then really have taken over the WWE.

WrestleMania will go down on April 8, 2017 from the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana.

