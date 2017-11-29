The world of professional wrestling has had some massive stars come out of it; such as The Rock, Stone Cold Steve Austin, Hulk Hogan, John Cena, Shawn Michaels, The Undertaker, Kurt Angle, and so many more.

All of these men, however, have one thing in common - and that's that they had an extremely close relationship with "The Chairman Of The Board" Vince McMahon. It seems that in order to be one of the bigger names in the industry you need to have a close and personal connection with the mastermind behind WrestleMania, and WWE Hall Of Famer Edge just confirmed that theory.

The former WWE Champion recently did an interview with Sports Illustrated to promote his appearance on The History Channel’s “Vikings” series. During his interview "The Rated R Superstar" revealed exactly how close he and McMahon are, as he still talks to him today (quotes via SEScoops):

“I’ll still call or text Vince, and it’s not about bad things or complaints or gripes.

"When I got dual-citizenship, I called him thanked him for the opportunities he afforded me in his company. I don’t know how often he hears that.”

Edge went on to claim that the only way to be a top star in professional wrestling is to have a good relationship with McMahon:

“That’s not politicking, that’s getting to know each other and allowing him to know what type of person he is going to invest this massive machine in.

"How can he do that unless he has some sense of who you are as a person, and not just as a performer?

“It happened organically with us. When I had points I felt very strongly on, I went to him. In doing it, he began to see that I would stand up for what I believed strongly in, and that I would admit when I was wrong.

"I didn’t look for a pat on the back when I was right, either. He also knew how much I cared for that industry.”

