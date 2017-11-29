Perhaps the biggest fight that can be made in boxing today is a rematch between middleweights Gennady Golovkin and Canelo Alvarez.

Before their bout, Golovkin was undefeated in his boxing career after racking up a ridiculous 37 fight win streak, with most of his adversaries falling to his supreme knockout power. Alvarez's record looked very similar, as he also possesses a ridiculous amount of power in his hands and had only lost once in his fighting career - to Floyd Mayweather Jr.

Both Golovkin and Canelo finally met inside the squared circle to determine who the true king of the ring was in the middleweight division, and after a relatively back-and-forth contest in the early rounds, Golovkin proceeded to systematically pick apart Canelo for the majority of the fight onward.

When the bout came to a close many figured that Golovkin would obviously be walking away with a lopsided decision win, however, the judges' scorecards told a completely different story. The bout was ruled a split draw; as one judge gave the fight to Golovkin, the other to Canelo, and the third ruled it a draw.

Since the controversial decision was made, fans have been crying for an immediate rematch between the two as soon as possible, and reports suggest that the bout is already in negotiations.

Some have suggested that the fight take place in Canelo's native Mexico in Azteca Stadium which holds 87,000 fans. During a recent interview, the IBF, IBO, WBA, WBC middleweight champion admitted that he'd be willing to concede a home field advantage to the Mexican star (quotes via Boxing Scene):

"Actually, it seems like a great idea. I would absolutely love to fight at Estadio Azteca, I feel ready. If Canelo wants, of course, I'm ready, we should ask him," Golovkin told ESPN Deportes.

What are your thoughts on a possible rematch between Golovkin and Canelo in Mexico? Do you think that Canelo deserves a home advantage in a fight against GGG? Or should the fight be held in a neutral location? Let us know your thoughts on the matter in the comments section below!

