This year saw one of, if not the, biggest fight in combat sports history take place when undefeated boxing legend Floyd Mayweather Jr. took on UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor inside the squared circle.

Before the fight Mayweather was 49-0 in his boxing career, and McGregor had not competed inside a ring since his ammeter days as a boxer. While McGregor did put up a valiant effort in the opening rounds of the bout, he quickly gassed out and allowed "Money" to capitalize on his fatigue.

Mayweather poured on a slew of offense that the Irishman was unable to answer, and after a barrage of unanswered strikes to "The Notorious One's" head, the referee was forced to wave the fight off and call it.

After the fight's extreme financial success from both the UFC and Showtime's part, it wouldn't come as a shock if the two sides decided to run things back.

Showtime Executive Stephen Espinoza recently did an interview with TMZ Sports, and explained that the possibility of doing a rematch between Mayweather and McGregor isn't that far out of the realm of possibility (quotes via MMA Fighting):

“I don’t think so,” said Espinoza. “Floyd seems pretty happy retired. I don’t think we’ll see him in the ring again, and it seems like the UFC really wants McGregor back in the cage.

"I doubt [it]. It’s Floyd’s call at some point, but I haven’t heard anything from him that makes it seem like he’s thinking about McGregor or anything else.

“It is [tough to walk away from another $300 million] but at a certain point, 20 years in the sport, 22 years in the sport, at a certain point he’s given enough to the sport, so I don’t begrudge him wanting to retire.

“If there’s a demand for it, and people want to see it, then sure we’ll get behind the business.”

What are your thoughts on Espinoza saying that he's opening to promote another rematch between McGregor and Mayweather? Do you think that it's possible to see the massive superfight again? Or has the bout already run its course and the likelihood of a rematch is extremely scarce?

