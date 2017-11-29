WWE Hall of Famer and current Raw General Manager Kurt Angle did a Q&A during an appearance at iPlay America in Freehold, New Jersey over the weekend.

During the Q&A, he was asked about Team Angle. If you recall, they were also called Wrestling's Greatest Tag Team. The team consisted of Charlie Haas and Shelton Benjamin.

Originally formed in WWE, they started out captained by Kurt Angle, during which time they were known as Team Angle. They also wrestled for several other independent promotions.

Haas and Benjamin made their debut on the SmackDown! brand in December 2002, and won the WWE Tag Team Championship in February 2003. After losing the championship in May, Haas and Benjamin were fired from Team Angle. Here is what he had to say (transcript courtesy of The Wrestling eState):

“The crazy thing about that is because I broke my neck, that whole faction never had a chance. I wish we could have done it for a few years. I didn’t really get to know Shelton and Charlie that well. The faction only lasted six months. It was horrible. It really sucks because we could have done a great job with Team Angle.

They were both incredible and I take part of the blame for them not growing the way they could have as wrestlers. I know Shelton kind of broke out and got a little bit bigger than Charlie, but they should have had much better careers and I take part of the blame for that.”

Daniel Bryan has been an underdog for his entire career. From his days on the independent scene to when he arrived in WWE. Although the company wasn’t fully behind him at first, he has overcome the challenges that were put in front of him and became a fan favorite.

Bryan, who was forced to retire last year due to his history with concussions, has talked about wrestling again in the past. Whether that be in WWE or in another promotion. It’s well known that WWE will not clear him to compete.

Despite that his run on top in WWE was short-lived, he no doubt made a mark on the history of the sports entertainment company. Angle was asked about the former WWE Champion possibly wrestling again:

“Is there a possibility of him wrestling? Maybe, I hope so. I feel bad that he took it personally that I was able to wrestle. He wasn’t mad or upset; he just couldn’t understand how they passed me but not him, but they were two different things.”

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms