WWE may have just scrapped a match from the upcoming Clash of Champions PPV event.

SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon announced on Twitter yet another match for this week’s episode of SmackDown Live. Ruby Riot, Sarah Logan & Liv Morgan will take on Charlotte Flair, Natalya & Naomi in a 6-woman tag team match. WWE is in Lexington, KY at the Rupp Arena for this week’s episode of SmackDown Live on the USA Network.

This match was rumored for the upcoming Clash of Champions PPV (pay-per-view) event. This either means that the match is scraped from the event or the match on this week’s show will have a false finish.

It’s a bit odd for the sports entertainment company to book this match now, which has led to fans speculating about the reason why behind it.

The Clash Of Champions pay-per-view event takes place on Sunday, December 17th, 2017 in Boston, Massachusetts at the TD Garden and will air on the WWE Network and some traditional pay-per-view outlets. This will be an exclusive SmackDown Live brand event.

Only one match for the upcoming event has been officially announced, which is AJ Styles defending the WWE Title against Jinder Mahal.

Some of the top matches also expected to be announced for the event include Baron Corbin defending the United States Title against Bobby Roode, Randy Orton and Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn, and The New Day vs. Rusev and Aiden English.

Here is the rumored card for the upcoming event:

WWE Title Match: AJ Styles (c) vs. Jinder Mahal

SmackDown Tag Team Title Match: The Usos (c) vs. Chad Gable & Shelton Benjamin

United States Title Match: Baron Corbin (c) vs. Bobby Roode

Tag Team Match: Randy Orton and Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn

Tag Team Match: The New Day vs. Rusev and Aiden English

WWE sent out the following to hype the upcoming match:

“Last Tuesday, the SmackDown LIVE Women’s division was turned on its head with the shocking arrival of of Ruby Riot, Liv Morgan & Sarah Logan from NXT. The trio immediately made their presence felt, viciously attacking Naomi and Becky Lynch in the locker room, then interrupting the SmackDown Women’s Title Match between Charlotte Flair and Natalya, laying waste to both competitors.

This week on SmackDown LIVE, the newcomers will get the opportunity to back up their impactful arrival inside the squared circle when they make their in-ring debut. Riot, Morgan & Logan will face Charlotte, Naomi & Natalya in a Six-Woman Tag Team Match. Will the veteran members of Team Blue teach the rookies a lesson in respect, or will Riot, Morgan & Logan continue to run roughshod over SmackDown LIVE?”

