Football

Ibrahimovic.

Journalist reveals the genius reason why Jose Mourinho subbed Zlatan on v Watford

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Jose Mourinho is easing Zlatan Ibrahimovic back in gently following his return to first-team action earlier this month.

The 36-year-old made his comeback following seven months out with a career-threatening knee injury in Manchester United’s 4-1 win over Newcastle on November 18, coming off the bench in the 77th minute.

Since then he’s made cameo appearances against FC Basel and Brighton, coming on as a second-half substitute in both matches.

Zlatan was named among the subs again on Tuesday night for the Premier League clash against Watford at Vicarage Road.

Romelu Lukaku led the line for the visitors, flanked by Anthony Martial and Jesse Lingard.

Zlatan was ready to come on before Lingard made it 4-2

However, the charismatic Swedish forward entered the fray as a second-half sub for the fourth consecutive match, coming on for Lingard, who had just made it 4-2 to United with a magnificent individual effort, in the 88th minute.

Ibrahimovic, though, was stripped and ready to come on minutes earlier, with Mourinho keen to get the powerful forward on soon after Abdoulaye Doucoure reduced United’s lead to just a single goal.

Journalist reveals why Mourinho sent on Zlatan

But why was Mourinho attempting to bring on a striker when Watford were pushing hard in search of an equaliser?

Well, Sunday Times journalist Duncan Castles - per 101 Great Goals - revealed something very interesting after the match.

Apparently, Mourinho was desperate to get Zlatan on at 3-2 because he wanted the 6ft 5in striker to mark Heurelho Gomes in the event of Watford’s 6ft 3in goalkeeper coming up for a late corner.

p1c02focrvpmkatb56or2g1deo9.jpg

Genius.

Lingard's goal killed the game off

Fortunately for Zlatan and Mourinho, Gomes didn’t come up for a corner during the closing stages.

Lingard’s late goal effectively killed the game off as a contest and wrapped up all three points for the away team.

Watford v Manchester United - Premier League

But with Zlatan stripped and raring to get involved, Mourinho still sent on the veteran striker for the final few minutes.

No further goals were scored and United temporarily closed the gap on league-leaders City, who face Southampton at the Etihad Stadium this evening, to five points.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Manchester United
Paul Pogba
Football
Zlatan Ibrahimovic
Paris Saint-Germain

Trending Stories

Watch: Texans QB Tom Savage had one of the saddest press conferences you'll ever see

Watch: Texans QB Tom Savage had one of the saddest press conferences you'll ever see

Braun Strowman reveals the animosity he has felt in the WWE locker room

Braun Strowman reveals the animosity he has felt in the WWE locker room

The two truly outrageous moments Gareth Bale produced on his comeback v Fuenlabrada

The two truly outrageous moments Gareth Bale produced on his comeback v Fuenlabrada

Rio Ferdinand has a very intriguing explanation for Romelu Lukaku's goal drought

Rio Ferdinand has a very intriguing explanation for Romelu Lukaku's goal drought

Eden Hazard has aimed a subtle dig at Danny Drinkwater after the Liverpool draw

Eden Hazard has aimed a subtle dig at Danny Drinkwater after the Liverpool draw

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again