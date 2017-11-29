Football

Gareth Bale.

Gareth Bale produced two outrageous moments on his comeback v Fuenlabrada

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

After two months on the sidelines, Gareth Bale made his long-awaited return to action for Real Madrid on Tuesday night.

The Welsh forward, whose last appearance was against Borussia Dortmund back in September, was named among the substitutes for Madrid’s Copa del Rey clash against Fuenlabrada.

With Madrid trailing 1-0 to their third-tier opponents in the second half, Zinedine Zidane sent Bale on for Francisco Feuillassier in the 62nd minute.

Zidane would have forgiven Bale if he failed to make an impact after such a long time out of action.

He was expected to be a little rusty.

Bale's assist was magical

However, Bale showed why he’s one of the world’s best players by making an immediate impression.

With his first touch, the 28-year-old produced a quite remarkable assist with the outside of his boot for Borja Mayoral.

Watch it here…

That is just outstanding.

And how about this touch in the build-up for Madrid's second

Eight minutes later and Madrid were 2-1 up thanks to Mayoral again.

However, it was Bale’s moment of genius in the build-up to the goal which everyone was talking about.

The former Tottenham star brilliantly flicked the ball over his head and was denied what would have been one of the best goals of his career by the Fuenlabrada goalkeeper.

The ball rebounded to Mayoral, who made no mistake from close range.

Watch it here…

Stop it, Gareth!

Fuenlabrada snatched a famous late equaliser at the Bernabeu thanks to Portilla but Bale’s performance at least gave the Madridistas something to smile about.

Video: Bale's highlights v Fuenlabrada

You can watch his individual highlights in full in the following video…

Zidane: I'm not annoyed by the result

Despite the 2-2 draw against their minnow opponents, Zidane insisted he wasn’t surprised by the outcome.

"I'm not annoyed, it was what we expected," Zidane told the press afterwards, per Marca. "It's not easy for the players, there were youngsters out there.

FBL-ESP-LIGA-REALMADRID-MALAGA

"I'm happy to pass through to the next round.

"The opposition played very well.

"What matters is that we qualified."

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Real Madrid
La Liga
Luka Modric
Football
Gareth Bale
Zinedine Zidane

Trending Stories

Watch: Texans QB Tom Savage had one of the saddest press conferences you'll ever see

Watch: Texans QB Tom Savage had one of the saddest press conferences you'll ever see

Braun Strowman reveals the animosity he has felt in the WWE locker room

Braun Strowman reveals the animosity he has felt in the WWE locker room

Journalist reveals the genius reason why Jose Mourinho brought on Zlatan v Watford

Journalist reveals the genius reason why Jose Mourinho brought on Zlatan v Watford

Rio Ferdinand has a very intriguing explanation for Romelu Lukaku's goal drought

Rio Ferdinand has a very intriguing explanation for Romelu Lukaku's goal drought

Eden Hazard has aimed a subtle dig at Danny Drinkwater after the Liverpool draw

Eden Hazard has aimed a subtle dig at Danny Drinkwater after the Liverpool draw

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again