Boxing

Anthony Joshua.

Boxing analyst reveals surprise boxer would be toughest fight for Anthony Joshua

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

As David Haye recovers from yet another injury setback, a highly respected boxing pundit has claimed that world heavyweight champ Anthony Joshua dodged a bullet in avoiding a clash with the former cruiserweight king.

Speaking to the Daily Star Online, Steve Bunce, one of Britain's foremost boxing analysts, outlined his reasons for believing why Haye would have been such a dangerous opponent for AJ.

"Had he [Haye] gone straight to Joshua, I would have said he was a danger because he’s a twitch fighter. Everything is fast with him,” he said.

“Joshua hates those kind of guys. That’s the worst kind of opponent for Joshua, he’s never fought one of them

"For Joshua’s sake, it’s best if he doesn’t. I really mean that and I’m a Joshua fan.

“Twitch fighters react quick. They’re faster, their reactions are quicker, their punches are faster – and that’s what David Haye is.

“I thought he was always a handful.”

The Hayemaker has been blighted by injury setbacks during his chequered career and has only stepped through the ropes on three occassions since 2012.

Tony Bellew and David Haye Press Conference

He ruptured his Achilles during his controversial defeat to Tony Bellew last March, and recently had to postpone the eagerly awaited rematch to have an operation on a badly bruised bicep.

It was the fourth time in his career that he had to pull out of a scheduled fight, and many doubt that he has any future left in the sport.

It is unlikely that AJ would fear facing Haye anytime in the future and the prospect of such a fight happening appear remote as the Hayemaker has to go a long way to rebuild his reputation and credibility.

Anthony Joshua v Carlos Takam - World Heavyweight Title Fight

If he does show up and overcomes Bellew, if and when that rematch ever happens, perhaps he can become a contender again and start dreaming of a money spinning showdown with Joshua down the line.

Do you agree with Buncey's view that AJ may not be able to handle the Hayemaker?

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Boxing
David Haye
Anthony Joshua

Trending Stories

Watch: Texans QB Tom Savage had one of the saddest press conferences you'll ever see

Watch: Texans QB Tom Savage had one of the saddest press conferences you'll ever see

Braun Strowman reveals the animosity he has felt in the WWE locker room

Braun Strowman reveals the animosity he has felt in the WWE locker room

Journalist reveals the genius reason why Jose Mourinho brought on Zlatan v Watford

Journalist reveals the genius reason why Jose Mourinho brought on Zlatan v Watford

The two truly outrageous moments Gareth Bale produced on his comeback v Fuenlabrada

The two truly outrageous moments Gareth Bale produced on his comeback v Fuenlabrada

Rio Ferdinand has a very intriguing explanation for Romelu Lukaku's goal drought

Rio Ferdinand has a very intriguing explanation for Romelu Lukaku's goal drought

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again