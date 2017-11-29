As David Haye recovers from yet another injury setback, a highly respected boxing pundit has claimed that world heavyweight champ Anthony Joshua dodged a bullet in avoiding a clash with the former cruiserweight king.

Speaking to the Daily Star Online, Steve Bunce, one of Britain's foremost boxing analysts, outlined his reasons for believing why Haye would have been such a dangerous opponent for AJ.

"Had he [Haye] gone straight to Joshua, I would have said he was a danger because he’s a twitch fighter. Everything is fast with him,” he said.

“Joshua hates those kind of guys. That’s the worst kind of opponent for Joshua, he’s never fought one of them

"For Joshua’s sake, it’s best if he doesn’t. I really mean that and I’m a Joshua fan.

“Twitch fighters react quick. They’re faster, their reactions are quicker, their punches are faster – and that’s what David Haye is.

“I thought he was always a handful.”

The Hayemaker has been blighted by injury setbacks during his chequered career and has only stepped through the ropes on three occassions since 2012.

He ruptured his Achilles during his controversial defeat to Tony Bellew last March, and recently had to postpone the eagerly awaited rematch to have an operation on a badly bruised bicep.

It was the fourth time in his career that he had to pull out of a scheduled fight, and many doubt that he has any future left in the sport.

It is unlikely that AJ would fear facing Haye anytime in the future and the prospect of such a fight happening appear remote as the Hayemaker has to go a long way to rebuild his reputation and credibility.

If he does show up and overcomes Bellew, if and when that rematch ever happens, perhaps he can become a contender again and start dreaming of a money spinning showdown with Joshua down the line.

Do you agree with Buncey's view that AJ may not be able to handle the Hayemaker?

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms