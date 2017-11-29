It's just not going right for Manchester United's Romelu Lukaku at the moment.

The Belgian striker started the season on fire, scoring seven times in his first seven games but recently, the £75m man has really struggled.

His performances have been far from awful, but in front of goal, he has literally been the opposite of clinical.

Amazingly, Lukaku has only found the back of the net once in his last 11 games in all competitions, with Anthony Martial often the man covering during his dry spell.

In the 4-2 victory over Watford on Tuesday evening, the Belgian managed to record an assist but also missed a host of chances.

After the game, BT Sport pundits Paul Scholes and Rio Ferdinand discussed what they believed to be wrong with the summer arrival.

And, Ferdinand made a great point as to why Lukaku looks a different player of late.

Zlatan's return to the squad appears to have shattered his confidence, with the Swedish striker knocking on the door to start in his place against Arsenal and Manchester City.

However, doing so could some serious damage to Lukaku's chances of ending his woes quickly.

Prior to the game, the Belgian was also the hot topic of conversation, with Scholes going into detail over what he needs to improve.

"They have dried up I think it’s coming out of the box too much," he said.

"He’s a box player which is something I was worried about when he joined.

"He isn’t good enough to do that to beat a man with his feet on the outside of the box he needs to leave the other players to do that, it’s not his game.

"This is a type of game I expect United to have control in the midfield which should help him."

After the game, when Lukaku had shown some quality in a deeper role, Scholes touched on his point again, stating that the likes of Paul Pogba and Nemanja Matic need to give him more direction.

