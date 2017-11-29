With just over three months to go before the hugely anticipated fight between George Groves and Chris Eubank Jr, the fighting talk is in full flow.

For Groves, this is the high profile fight he has been waiting for some time now.

Yes, he put in a very solid performance to claim a world title against Fedor Chudinov back in May, but few would argue that he has had to fight his way back to the top after a crushing defeat against Carl Froch in 2014.

The hype surrounding the Groves vs Eubank Jr fight brings back similar memories to that surrounding the epic rematch.

That hype has been fuelled once again by Groves' comments towards his opponent.

Groves questions whether Eubank Jr plays up to internet.

"Junior is terrific at a soundbite, it's made him Insta-famous and it works for him," Groves started.

Before taking aim at Eubank Jr's previous opponents and his "pedigree", claiming that although Eubank Jr is a master at showing incredible technique on Instagram, he isn't quite so convinced of his talents in the real world.

"I'm sorry to say that Junior isn't good enough, he doesn't have the pedigree or the ability.

"You're Insta-famous. Fantastic short clips on the bag or pads. They look great. You punch from the ankles from the get go."

Groves then targeted Eubank Jr's previous opponents and questioned why he seems to aim for high profile fights, only for them to never materialise.

"Junior's been craving the big fights without actually wanting them. He attaches his name to big fights and then they fall through and he boxes at a much lower level."

Is Eubank Jr stepping outside of his father's shadow?

Groves then took a swipe at the effect that Eubank Sr is having on his son's career, claiming that the limelight is now firmly on him and not his father, for possibly the first time.

"Up until now, his dad has alleviated a lot of the pressure.

"So far the father has done him a massive favour by being desperate for the attention, talking about himself.

"But now people have bought into the hype and think he's legit. Now he's got to prove it. Has he outgrown the father?"

Now, of course, this is just the start of the mind games from Groves, but there are elements of truth in what he is saying. This really is a huge opportunity for Eubank Jr to silence any boxing fans who doubt him or his pedigree.

Is Eubank Jr just "Inst-famous" or is he the real deal that Groves no doubts fears he is?

