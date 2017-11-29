It was edge of your seat stuff at Vicarage Road for a little while on Tuesday evening.

Manchester United stormed to a 3-0 lead early in the first half, with Anthony Martial and an Ashley Young brace handing Jose Mourinho a significant advantage.

However, midway through the second period, Marcos Rojo gave away a penalty which substitute Troy Deeney converted.

A goal shortly after from Abdoulaye Doucoure really meant it was game on.

However, a Jesse Lingard wonder-goal removed any doubt, handing the Red Devils a well-earned 4-2 win and a priceless three points.

It was a bit of a rollercoaster of emotions for fans and one of them that was heavily embroiled in the chaotic scenes was Gary Neville.

NEVILLE GOES INTO TWITTER MELTDOWN

Now, you may remember last week when the Sky Sports pundit predicted that Liverpool would blow their three-goal lead away at Sevilla.

Well, as soon as United mustered a similar advantage, his previous activity was brought up. His answer was that Mourinho's team 'can defend'.

Well, Doucoure's goal definitely had the former United man on the edge of his seat, leading to some very entertaining activity.

Deleting your account? Don't do it to us, Gary.

Thankfully, Lingard decided to enter Lionel Messi-mode, saving the former England international in the process.

After the solo effort, Neville appeared to enter a much more celebratory mood.

Judging by the amount of comments, retweets and likes on all four posts, the rest of Twitter was clearly enjoying Neville's mood swings as much as us.

Mourinho was happy with his team's performance after the game, singling out Victor Lindelof for his brilliant performance in marking Richardson.

MOURINHO'S POST-MATCH COMMENTS

He said: “Great goals and we missed a [chance to make it] 4-0 also in a great action at the end of the first half and in the second half we had a great high pressure to recover the ball high and [Romelu] Lukaku also had that one with an open goal and [Paul] Pogba’s header is also a free header.

"We had lots of chances which came out of nothing, but 3-1 and then the game is different.”

When asked about Lindelof, Mourinho added: “I think Richarlison is a very good player and a difficult player to play against but Victor is very fast and he’s adapted to play centrally but also to go to the sides because he’s got the agility that many of the central defenders don’t have.

"I think it was another very positive performance by Victor.”

