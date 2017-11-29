It was a very eventful night at Vicarage Road for Manchester United.

Jose Mourinho's side managed to defeat Watford 4-2, putting them within five points of Manchester City although, Pep Guardiola's side could extend it back to eight with a win against Southampton.

It was the eighth time this season that United have scored four or more goals in a game, nullifying any notion that Mourinho is a boring manager at all times.

Nearly everyone in red had a decent outing, but Romelu Lukaku will probably be the only one leaving with huge disappointment.

The fragile Belgian striker didn't find the net yet again, leaving him with just one goal in his last 11 games in all competitions.

However, Lukaku did manage to record two assists, something which will surely go some way to boosting his confidence.

After the game, Mourinho commented on his £75m signing struggling in front of goal and the boss delivered a hilarious reason as to why he is doing so.

MOURINHO SHOWS HIS FUNNY SIDE

He said in his post-match interview: "He needs a big contract with boots. He needs a brand to give him the right boots." Confirms he is wearing black boots: "He finished the deal. He is waiting for the right offer."

Although, given Marouane Fellaini's recent ordeal with New Balance, Mourinho will surely be hoping the Belgian opts for a different brand in his search for a contract.

LUKAKU'S 'LACK OF CONFIDENCE' MOMENT

The former Everton man certainly had his chances versus the Hornets and there was one opportunity that summed up his form right now.

The ball arrived at his feet unexpectedly in the box and then, he proceeded to take about a million touches too many, allowing the Watford defence to get back and block.

Ouch, that can't have helped.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic once showed his face from the bench, meaning Lukaku was shifted out to wide right once again to accommodate the Swede.

It's a system that will not work in the long-term, meaning the two strikers cannot play together.

Given Lukaku's below-par form, an opportunity from the start for Zlatan against Arsenal could be on the cards.

