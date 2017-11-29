Paul Scholes made a huge claim about Jesse Lingard after Watford 2-4 Man Utd

Jose Mourinho's Manchester United maintained the pressure on league leaders Manchester City with an impressive 4-2 win away at Watford on Tuesday night.

The Reds were 3-0 up at Vicarage Road within 32 minutes thanks to a stunning brace from Ashley Young and a cool finish from Anthony Martial.

Jesse Lingard secured all three points late on with a stunning solo goal, dribbling from deep in his own half before firing past Heurelho Gomes.

The 24-year-old was making only his second Premier League start of the season and BT Sport pundit Rio Ferdinand would like to see more of him in the first team.

“He’s got this in his locker," said Ferdinand. "He’s got goals, he’s a very intelligent footballer.

“He picks up great positions on the pitch, I think the more minutes he gets the more confidence he will get within the squad.

“I think he always nicks you goals and I think he’s a fantastic player he’s got in the squad. More use of him I would like to see.”

Retired Manchester United legend Paul Scholes made a bold statement about the England international after the full-time whistle.

"Maybe they [his teammates] don't trust him [Lingard] enough," said Scholes in the BT Sport studio.

"He's not the big name of a Mkhitaryan or somebody like that. He's got that ability. He's got the same level of ability as Mkhitaryan.

"He can score goals, he can make goals. What's his best position?

"He has to establish himself now, he has to be more consistent, he has to produce more performances like that to make him a real first team player. I don't think he's ever gone on from that bit-part player yet - now he needs to."

Henrikh Mkhitaryan, 28, started the campaign in blistering form but has been publicly criticised by his Portuguese manager following a string of poor performances.

“I was not happy with his last performances," said Mourinho recently. "I’m not speaking about one or two, I’m speaking about three, four or five. He started the season very well and after that, step by step, he was disappearing.

"His performance levels in terms of goalscoring and assists, pressing, recovering the ball high up the pitch, bringing the team with him as a No10, were decreasing."

Signed for £27m in 2016, the Armenian former Borussia Dortmund midfielder was not even included in the squad to face Watford.

