American boxing icon Floyd Mayweather have had a glorious career spanning nearly two decades and has embedded his name as the elite of elites in the world of boxing.

A one-fight comeback bout earlier this year in August saw him square up against UFC champion Conor McGregor, but despite his two-year absence from competing, Mayweather continued from where he left off in 2015.

Registering his 50th win in as many fights, the former champion announced during the post-fight interview that the bout against the Irishman was indeed his final display inside the ring, officially calling it quits.

However, recent tabloid speculations suggest Mayweather is eyeing another sensational comeback for a potential 51st fight, this time possibly against British star Amir Khan.

Floyd ‘Money’ Mayweather has finally spoken about these reports, claiming these stories were entirely fabricated and false.

Currently in China, Mayweather opened up on the subject, giving his take on the whole issue, clearing all doubts among the boxing faithful regarding long-time rival Amir Khan.

The 40-year-old was initially quoted as saying: “For the last five years, all I have been hearing is Amir Khan running his mouth off that he deserves a shot against me.

“It’s nothing new for me. Every fighter out there wants a chance against me because they know, win or lose, it’s going to be a big pay day for them. But I have always maintained I am nobody’s meal ticket.

“He wants to fight the best pound-for-pound fighter in the world and now I hear is running away from a few snakes and spiders. I only set up fights with fighters that deserve it and who are going to be part of a great fight for fans.

“Please! He needs to get real and stick with TV.”

However, when Mayweather was recently pressed about these alleged comments, he claimed that it was complete fabrication from certain tabloids.

Asked to express his thoughts about the Khan quoted, Money instantly replied: “Fake! All lies.”

A report in TMZ also recently stated that the American legend is contemplating a return to the ring as early as 2018 for his next contest and has been working hard in the gym lately.

However, Mayweather shot down those claims too, by saying: “I'm happily retired. I'm not fighting no more, no matter what the price is.”

Khan, himself, has been out of action since his loss against Canelo ‘Saul’ Alvarez in the summer of 2016 and presently continuing his stint on UK television show ‘I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out of Here!’

The 30-year-old Brit is also considering his options to get his boxing career back on track and after his reality TV engagements plan to completely focus on his prime job inside the ring.

As for Mayweather, he seems content with his illustrious pro career and maintaining his 100% win ratio is happily enjoying his retired life at the moment.

