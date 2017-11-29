Football

Jose Mourinho.

Jose Mourinho explains why he looked shocked after Ashley Young's free-kick v Watford

Manchester United's visit to Watford last night produced a midweek Premier League thriller. 

The away side took all three points from Vicarage Road but were made to work for the win. 

It finished 4-2 and United appeared to be cruising after going into halftime 3-0 up, thanks to two goals from Ashley Young and another from Anthony Martial. 

But Watford almost produced a shock comeback and pulled the scoreline back to 3-2 thanks to a Troy Deeney penalty and an Abdoulaye Doucoure finish with less than 10 minutes to go. 

But Jose Mourinho's side held their nerve and Jesse Lingard capped off the victory with a wonderful solo goal in the dying minutes.

He picked the ball up on the edge of his own box, before taking on a number of Watford players and driving into their penalty area, finishing low past Heurelho Gomes. 

It was a truly special goal, but arguably wasn't even the best scored in the game. That's because, in the first half, Young curled a beautiful freekick into the back of Watford's net.

He showed a type of finesse that some of the best set-piece specialists in the world would have been proud of, looping the ball over the wall and into the top left corner of the goal.

Watford v Manchester United - Premier League

The finish left both fans and Mourinho alike shocked. So much so that footage of the United boss on the bench has been going viral. 

After the game, Mourinho was asked of his reaction to Young's goal but claimed he was less shocked that the left-back scored and more surprised he had permission from Paul Pogba to take it in the first place. 

"Ashley Young trains at free-kicks and his conversion rate in training is good, so it was good he had the confidence to try it, after scoring the first goal," he told BT Sport, per the Metro

Watford v Manchester United - Premier League

"I was surprised that Paul Pogba gave him permission."

Check out a clip of Mourinho's reaction, and his surprise that Young took the freekick in the first place, below. 

If Young can produce quality freekicks like he did yesterday on a regular basis, the world's most expensive midfielder may have some unwanted set-piece competition.

But as long as they go in, United fans won't care who takes the freekicks. 

Topics:
Jose Mourinho
Ashley Young
Paul Pogba
Watford
Premier League
Football

