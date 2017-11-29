Manchester United's visit to Watford was expected to be a tough test for Jose Mourinho's side.

The hosts, who kicked off the game sitting in eighth place in the Premier League table, have been impressing fans and pundits this season.

And their clash with Jose Mourinho's side didn't disappoint. United took all three points back to Manchester after a pulsating game that ended with a 4-2 victory.

Ashley Young netted twice for the visitors against the club where he started his career, before Anthony Martial made it 3-0.

Watford hit back in the second half, bringing the game back to 3-2 thanks to a Troy Deeney penalty and a finish from Abdoulaye Doucoure.

With a few minutes left, it looked as if the Hornets could do the unthinkable and salvage a point.

That hope was short lived though as Jesse Lingard scored a fantastic solo goal to wrap up the points.

He beat a number of Watford players, making a mazy run from the edge of his own box, all the way into Watford's penalty area before slotting past Heurelho Gomes.

But arguably, that wasn't even the best goal of the game.

In the first half, Young curled a beautiful freekick over the Watford wall and into the top corner to get his second of the game.

It was a goal any world-class freekick taker would have been proud of.

Surely a goal of that quality would earn you respect, especially from a United legend. But at halftime, Rio Ferdinand brutally trolled the left-back.

"I’ve never seen him do that at any time of his life," he said on BT Sport, per the Metro. "I didn’t think Youngy had the muscle in his legs to get it that far."

Joking aside though, he did say that the strike was one of high class.

"Pure, pure strike from Youngy there. Great strike."

Many questioned Mourinho's decision to favour Young as a makeshift defender, starting him ahead of the likes of Matteo Darmian and Daley Blind.

But if Young's got that in his locker, it won't be a surprise to see him keep his place in the team, even if he is a winger by trade.

