HEAT (10-10) 97; CAVALIERS (14-7) 108

Kevin Love (38/9/2) came up huge for Cleveland as they extended their winning streak to 10 games. LeBron James (21/12/6) had another strong all-around game but was ejected for the first time in his career in the third quarter. Dwyane Wade (17/5/4) continues to impress off the bench.

Dion Waiters (21/1/7) led Miami in scoring and Bam Adebayo (19/6/2) was a perfect 7-of-7 from the field off the bench. Hassan Whiteside (11/14/0) posted a double-double in the loss.

SUNS (8-14) 104; BULLS (3-16) 99

Phoenix secured the road win thanks to a big night from guard Devin Booker (33/9/4). T.J. Warren (25/7/1) also made a huge contribution to the victory as they managed to hold off the Bulls down the stretch.

Justin Holiday (25/3/5) was the leading scorer for Chicago as he drained a career-high six three-pointers. Kris Dunn (24/4/8) also had a career night but it wasn't enough to avoid the narrow defeat.

WIZARDS (11-9) 92; TIMBERWOLVES (12-9) 89

With John Wall out injured, Washington got big contributions from their role players to overcome the T-Wolves. Otto Porter Jr. (22/8/0) had a team-high and hit a big shot late in the game. Kelly Oubre Jr. (16/4/2) was impressive off the bench. Bradley Beal (8/2/6) struggled to get anything as he went 2-of-11 from the field.

Minnesota had six players in double figures including all five starters but it wasn't enough in this low-scoring affair. Karl-Anthony Towns (20/17/0) had a monster double-double and Jimmy Butler (17/7/10) was just three rebounds shy of a triple-double.

NUGGETS (11-9) 77; JAZZ (10-11) 106

Derrick Favors (24/9/5) had a strong night as he led Utah to a rout over Denver at home. It was a solid team performance as rookie Donovan Mitchell (16/3/2) and Jonas Jerebko (15/8/2) also stepped up in the team's third straight win.

Gary Harris (18/3/1) led the Nuggets in scoring but they only had three players in double digits but they struggled badly offensively as they secured a low points total.

BUCKS (10-9) 112; KINGS (6-15) 87

Giannis Antetokounmpo (32/5/5) put up big numbers once again as Milwaukee came away with an easy win on the road. Eric Bledsoe (21/5/5) had a very efficient night as he shot 7-of-10.

Sacramento looked flat and struggled offensively after rallying in the fourth quarter to secure a shock win over the Golden State Warriors the previous night. Garrett Temple (18/2/0) had a team-high and Willie Cauley-Stein (10/10/1) had a double-double.