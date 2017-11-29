David Haye has revealed his rehabilitation from bicep surgery is “well underway”, and the heavyweight promised to keep in shape over the Christmas period, something which he acknowledges will be tough to do.

The injury-prone 37-year-old withdrew from a proposed rematch with Tony Bellew, scheduled for December 17, last week after tearing his bicep during training.

Haye hopes to instead fight his rival on March 24 or May 5 and, in a bid to prove his fitness, he posted a video on his social media pages in which he was flexing his muscles.

“It’s been eight days since my operation on my left bicep and the rehabilitation phase is well under way,” Haye said.

“All very steady, all very slow, all very boring, all very monotonous but it has to be done this way to get the results that I require.

“I’m going to try and stay under 100 kilos over Christmas, which isn’t always that easy but that’s my target.”

Boxing fans were left gutted and angered when Haye confirmed the speculation that he sustained an injury in training, meaning he had to withdraw from the proposed rematch.

Damaging his bicep whilst trying to protect himself from falling meant that surgery was required on his arm, meaning he would not be fit in time for the December 17 date.

Haye has built an unfortunate reputation of being injured ahead of big fights, either resulting in him withdrawing from said fight, or simply underperforming.

In the Bellew fight earlier this year, he snapped his Achilles halfway through the fight, basically leaving him on one leg, meaning he wasn't able to perform at his best for the majority of the bout.

Another case was when he fought Wladimir Klitschko.

An injury to his little toe meant Haye was not at 100%, which came across in his rather below-par performance.

All boxing fans will be hoping Haye can recover from this latest setback, and finally have the rematch with his nemesis from Liverpool.

