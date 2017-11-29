With the Premier League so tight this season, the race for a Champions League spot is going to be tough.

At this early stage, it looks like Manchester City are already running away with the title, raking up 37 points already.

Manchester United are second behind them but are already five points off the pace and have played a game more.

With third place Chelsea on 26 points, it seems as if the other top teams, the likes of Liverpool, Tottenham and Arsenal, are going to have to scrap for a top-four place.

As it stands, the Gunners are in fourth. Even though they haven't made the best start to the campaign, Arsene Wenger's side will want to hold onto that spot.

Even if they do secure Champions League football for next season, it's highly likely that two of their star players are going to leave anyway.

Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez have been stalling on contracts for so long now, that Arsenal fans have given up on the hope that they'll resign before their deals end next summer.

Without the influence of those two at the Emirates, unless the club buys big next summer, they're going to seriously struggle to challenge in 2018.

Most fans would agree that it's not just those two players Wenger should be looking to replace at the end of the season.

For a while now, Gunners fans have been wishing for a new goalkeeper.

Petr Cech never really established himself as a fan favourite after his move from Chelsea in 2015. And now at the age of 35, many believe he's far past his peak.

But it appears Wenger thinks the opposite and has voiced his intention to keep Cech at the club for a very long time.

He's heaped praise on his goalkeeper, suggesting that the Czech stopper can emulate Edwin van der Sar and play until he's 40.

“I remember Van der Sar at Man United, I compare them. They are intelligent, they have great similar size, similar quality," Wenger said, as per the Mirror.

"Van der Sar stopped at the end because he decided to stop — United wanted him to stay one more year longer. I don’t rule it out (Cech playing until he is 40), but that will only be down to the performances."

Of course, there's no doubting that Van der Sar was a Premier League legend, but even Arsenal fans will be seriously doubting that they can challenge for the title if Cech plays for that long.

The only hope they can have then - would be that Wenger's replacement will bring in a new goalkeeper in 2019 because it looks like the boss is happy with his current number one for now.

Should Arsenal buy a new goalkeeper next summer? Have YOUR say in the comments below.

