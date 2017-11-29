Victor Lindelof told his followers on Instagram what Ashley Young said to him moments before his beautiful free kick in Manchester United's 4-2 away win at Watford on Tuesday night.

The 32-year-old England international scored his first Premier League goal since May 2016 - and then scored another just six minutes later.

Both were brilliant goals but the 30 yard free-kick, which had shades of David Beckham, certainly caught the attention of Manchester United fans.

Jose Mourinho's reaction on the bench perfectly summed it up.

"It's nice to get on the scoresheet, I haven't done that in a long while," Young told BT Sport. "The game the other day, I tried to claim that one but I'll definitely be claiming those two."

Young's brace put the Reds 2-0 up within 25 minutes and Anthony Martial's composed finish gave Mourinho's side a three-goal advantage at the break.

Goals from Troy Deeney and Abdoulaye Doucoure gave United a late fright but a sublime Jesse Lingard solo goal wrapped up the three points.

"We started well in the first half," Young said. "But they started brightly as well. Once we got the goals it was a fantastic first half.

"The second, towards the end it was getting a bit nervy, but Jesse came up with the goods."

Lindelof reveals what Young said to him

Not many Manchester United fans are aware of Victor Lindelof's free-kick taking abilities.

The 23-year-old Swedish defender - signed for £35m from Benfica in the summer - scored a brilliant set piece in a 1-1 draw with Sporting CP last season.

Lindelof wanted to take the free-kick at Vicarage Road on Tuesday night but, as seen in his Instagram post, was told by his veteran teammate, "I got this one Vic."

Young, who scored plenty of goals early in his career, will surely now be on free-kick duties for Manchester United.

The 4-2 win at Watford closed the gap to Manchester City to five points - although Pep Guardiola's side will have the chance to restore their eight-point lead when they host Southampton on Wednesday night.

