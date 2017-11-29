Lewis Hamilton outlasted title challenger Sebastian Vettel and secured his fourth world championship in Mexico in late October.

Thus, he became only the fifth driver in the history of Formula One to achieve the feat.

Brilliantly partnered by Valtteri Bottas this term, the duo guided Mercedes to their fourth successive Constructors’ title ahead of Ferrari.

However, former teammate Nico Rosberg has come out and made a sensational statement regarding the future of the 2017 champion which has taken the world of racing by storm, or so it would seem.

The German star was discussing the Brit's future in the sport, saying that his former teammate has admitted he wants to travel less.

Rosberg said: “He[Lewis] has hinted this year that he doesn't want to spend so much time travelling.



“He wouldn't do that if he wasn't thinking of it [retirement] at least a little.”

However, a lot of people have taken these quotes as Rosberg suggesting Hamilton could quit F1 soon, something he has categorically denied on his personal Twitter account.

After a F1 Twitter account tweeted the news that Rosberg thinks Hamilton could retire, the German quoted the tweet and said: "Guys, this headline is complete rubbish. How should I know how long lewis still wants to drive?! He can still win a couple of championships."

Rosberg has known Hamilton since their childhood days when they were partners in karting. Although, the time at Mercedes in the final two seasons of the German ace alongside the newly crowned champion hasn’t been all cordial and relaxed.

The pair shared a ‘not-so-good’ camaraderie and often clashed while competing for the highest honours, trying to trounce each other with their respective performances on the circuit in 2015 and 2016.

The long-awaited contract negotiations of Hamilton extending his deal with Mercedes is still ongoing, which also fuels the speculation of the British star switching to rivals Ferrari in the future.

It is reported that the 32-year-old is demanding an astounding raise in his pay, making him the highest paid F1 driver ever.

Hamilton, despite the rumoured talks, has admitted right after winning the title this term, that a new deal with the UK-based outfit is in place and it is only a matter of time before the official announcement is made.

“It is quite an easy process for us,” he said.



“We already have something in place and it's really just about extending it and enhancing it, working on what more I can do for them, for the sponsors, the brand and vice versa.

“But I'm pretty sure within the next month or so we will have had time to have sat down.

“Now all the pressure is off, we can go and enjoy these next couple of races.”

Winning the championship two races early until the season ended last week, Hamilton has failed to perform at the same level in Brazil and Abu Dhabi, as he did all throughout the campaign.

But, he is adamant and vowed to back to form in no time.

“There is zero concern for me. It is clear that something happens when you win the championship, and in the week after I won the title in Mexico I partied a lot.

“That is what you do. I still drove relatively well, but I would not say I was at 100 per cent, as I was during the rest of the season.

“My sleep and energy has definitely been different at these last couple of races,” Hamilton added.

“I have tried to approach them in the same way, but if you do not prepare properly, you do not get the right results.

“I am not bothered about that. Next year it will go back to how it was in the second half of the season.”

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms