Jurgen Klopp had Liverpool fans dumfounded when he announced his starting XI for last week's Chelsea clash.

With the Reds lingering outside of the top four, the visit of the champions to Anfield was a huge opportunity to make a statement in the Premier League and gather momentum. That job was certainly made harder when Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane were dropped to the bench.

Mohamed Salah had looked to vindicate Klopp's risky decision by breaking the deadlock but Willian's delightful equaliser saw the bold tactics unravel before the Kop.

Such was the last minute scramble that Mane was rushed into the game with just one minute to play, contributing to a heated exchange between player and manager at the full-time whistle.

So it's fair to say Klopp didn't exactly win fans over with his new approach but if anybody was thankful for the decision, it was probably Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

After a difficult start to life on Merseyside, the ex-Arsenal man is really starting to pick up his form again but has still only earned himself two Premier League starts since his summer move.

One of those came against Chelsea with the 24-year-old quietly going about his business in a solid performance.

Furthermore, in a recent interview with Liverpool's official website, the Englishman revealed that Klopp had his rotation planned out before the game and even sat down the squad to tell them about it.

Oxlade-Chamberlain was asked about whether all the players will be given a chance over winter, answering: “Definitely, the manager spoke to us about that. He’s got a big squad for a reason and he’s got faith in everyone.

"I think he showed that by changing some players and some big players that have been doing really well [against Chelsea]. It’s a really busy period and it’s important that all the boys are going to be fresh for as much of it as possible, if not all of it."

“He sat us down and said: ‘You’re all going to be needed here. I know people are going to be disappointed when they’re pulled out or not playing, but you’re all going to be used so make sure you’re all ready.’

“I think that’s what he proved at the weekend with his changes and I’m sure there’s going to be a lot more as it does get really intense, especially when it gets close to Christmas.”

An understandable method behind the madness but was the arrival of Chelsea really the game to go full throttle on rotation? A 1-1 draw means the jury is still out.

As far as the Ox is concerned, though, his time to shine has very much arrived.

Do you think Jurgen Klopp was right to rotate before the Chelsea game? Have your say in the comments section below.

