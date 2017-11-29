The Cleveland Cavaliers are on a roll after securing their 10th straight win on Tuesday night by overcoming the Miami Heat.

After a rocky start to the season, the Cavs are beginning to hit their stride and the 108-97 victory over Miami was their latest in a string of impressive showings.

They have shown significant improvement on both ends of the floor, particularly defensively which has been a huge area of weakness for the team.

The win over the Heat, however, did feature one sour note. For the first time in his 15-year NBA career, LeBron James was ejected.

It came late in the third quarter as he berated an official for not giving him a foul call after he missed a layup and claimed that he'd been hit by Miami's James Johnson.

Referee Kane Fitzgerald assessed James with a single technical foul and ejected him from the game.

"I got fouled all the way up the court, from the time that I stripped him, all the way until I got to the rim," James said, per ESPN's Dave McMenamin. "I said what I had to say and then I moved on, but he decided I should get [ejected]. It is what it is. We got the win, and that's what's most important."

After the contest, Fitzgerald explained his decision to eject the four-time MVP to a reporter.

"It was a culmination of a couple different acts," Fitzgerald said. "Immediately after the no-call, he turned and threw an air punch directly at me, and then he aggressively charged at me, and then he used vulgarity in my ear a few times."

In the end, it was just a footnote as the King had done enough to put his team in a relatively strong position to win without his services in the fourth quarter as they were leading 93-70 at the time behind another masterful performance.

LBJ posted 21 points on 10-of-16 shooting, 12 rebounds, and six assists. Because of the win, he was able to see the funny side with a light-hearted post on social media.

But there was one person who couldn't hide his pleasure with LeBron's ejection; New York Knicks big man Enes Kanter.

The pair almost came to blows in a recent heated encounter between the Cavaliers and Knicks at Madison Square Garden and the Turkish center couldn't help but take to Twitter to troll the superstar.

This was, of course, a nod to James' Instagram post following Cleveland's win in New York claiming he was the "King of NY".

According to Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com, Kanter's tweet made its way around the Cavaliers locker room and LeBron reacted by shrugging, shaking his head and saying he's "always looking for attention."

It's petty but also fun at the same time and gives fans something to discuss. Unfortunately, the two don't meet again until the final two games of the campaign but you can believe we haven't heard the end of this feud just yet.