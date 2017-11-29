Boxing

Anthony Joshua: Gives his thoughts on both Parker & Wilder.

Anthony Joshua on what he really thinks of Joseph Parker and Deontay Wilder

The upcoming year is set to be one of the most highly anticipated in the world of boxing, with the current unified world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua being the centre of attention.

Joshua registered two victories in 2017, against Wladimir Klitschko in April, while a controversial 10th round stoppage win over Carlos Takam in October saw him maintain his 100% win ratio, which now stands at 20 since he turned pro.

Speculations are abuzz with potential bouts of Deontay Wilder and Joseph Parker squaring up against the Brit in 2018, with promoter Eddie Hearn also admitting in the past that they are aiming to stage both fights within the next 12-month period.

Joshua, who is the reigning IBO, IBF, and WBA[Super] champion, remains open to the prospect of the fights becoming a reality, eyeing to unify all the belts.

However, he has given his thoughts on both potential rivals, claiming the duo themselves are not aware of what they want and have abysmal PR management.

Asked to express his opinion regarding the fighters, the 28-year-old said: “I just don't know where Parker and Wilder's mindsets are and what they want.

“I just think they have poor PR management.”

He further disclosed the current scenario and proceedings that are ongoing among all parties concerned, with Tyson Fury also in the mix.

“The situation with Parker, we have presented an offer to them, and we'll patiently wait.

“Nothing's been agreed and it's the same situation with Tyson Fury.

Anthony Joshua v Carlos Takam - World Heavyweight Title Fight

“I want to be the undisputed champion of the world, and to do that I must fight Wilder and Parker.”

Deontay Wilder has openly challenged Joshua after securing an emphatic win over Bermane Striverne earlier this month, while Parker is also optimistic if he faces Joshua, as he offered £20,000 to anybody, in a news conference recently, who could find a footage of him being dropped.

Joshua concluded by saying: “With Wilder - who said I'm running scared - the same situation, and we've been talking with his team.

“We staged a fight with one of the all-time greats, Wladimir Klitschko, and staged a fantastic fight at Wembley, where we put our egos and demands to one side.”

Topics:
Boxing
Anthony Joshua

