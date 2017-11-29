With the Cleveland Cavaliers on a 10-game winning streak, there is a real feel-good factor around the team once again.

The reigning Eastern Conference champions have overcome a sluggish start to reel off an impressive run that has seen them remind everybody that they are still a force to be reckoned with.

With much of the attention in the east going to the Boston Celtics - deservedly so after they pulled off 16 straight wins - the Cavs have been flying slightly under the radar and are now playing consistently good basketball.

If recent reports are to be believed, things are about to get even better for the franchise as there is some positive news on the injury front.

According to ESPN's Brian Windhorst, the Cavaliers "are shooting" for point guard Isaiah Thomas to return in mid-December.

The two-time All-Star has been sidelined since May with a hip injury and is yet to make his debut for Cleveland after being traded to the team in August in the deal that sent Kyrie Irving to Boston.

Thomas has been stepping up his recovery significantly over the last few weeks and Windhorst says the next step for him will be participating in three-on-three drills at practice.

The following video from Slam Magazine shows the most positive sign of the condition the 28-year-old is in as he went through a rigorous pre-game shooting session prior to the team's 113-91 win over the Philadelphia 76ers at the Wells Fargo Center on Monday night:

This news comes after IT took to Twitter to post a cryptic message which seemed to indicate that his return was imminent.

The Cavs had initially scheduled for the 28-year-old to return in January but that could now be brought forward following his speedy progress.

The Ohio-based outfit is extremely short-handed in the point guard position with veteran Jose Calderon the only recognized member currently healthy and assuming starting duties.

Derrick Rose is out with an ankle sprain for at least another two weeks and has also been given time away from the squad for personal reasons as reports suggest he's contemplating retirement.

In their absence, Dwayne Wade has been filling in as the backup point and has been doing a fine job in recent games as the leader of the second unit.

Despite their lack of bodies at the one spot, the Wine and Gold are reluctant to rush Isaiah back and will continue to take a cautious and patient approach with him and ease him back slowly as they hope to have him 100% healthy for the crucial stages of the year.