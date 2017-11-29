Name a hotter topic in the world of boxing right now than Tyson Fury, we'll wait.

Since announcing his return to the sport last month and having already started a strict fitness regime at Ricky Hatton's gym, it seems everybody wants a piece of the 'Gypsy King.'

The 29-year-old is talking up warm-up fights with the likes of Shannon Briggs, David Price and even Tony Bellew before planned title bouts with Anthony Joshua and Deontay Wilder.

Fury certainly divides opinion in the fight game but, for all the social media call outs and trash talking, he's determined to show the 'real Tyson Fury' upon his comeback.

A certain Chris Eubank Senior has done his best to ruffle the feathers of the 'Gypsy King', however, with some rather unexpected comments after the press conference of his son's upcoming fight with George Groves.

The 51-year-old fought at middleweight and cruiserweight during his own career, winning the WBO title in 1991 and going 41 fights unbeaten before defeat to Steve Collins.

It's fair to say he's not a Fury fan, though. Speaking on Alan Brazil's Sports Breakfast, the ex-super-middleweight champion explained: “Tyson Fury, at one time, was learning to box.

“He had a fight, he won that fight and then he imploded.

“He only got to apprenticeship position, as far as I was concerned, and then he stopped learning.

“Everyone is talking about a fighter who speaks very well in terms of getting people’s attention, but he didn’t learn to fight.”

Well, that's one way to sum up Fury's career and - unsurprisingly - the 29-year-old had a response for his compatriot with a measured Instagram post.

Considering the X-rated and controversial nature of some of his uploads in the past, Eubank Snr has gotten off lightly here but Fury still wanted to state a few facts - check it out below:

You can't exactly argue with the man. That singular fight to which Eubank Snr referred so flippantly just happened to see Fury defeat a boxing legend and strip him of five heavyweight titles.

It's no discredit to Eubank Snr, a British boxing icon in his own right, but he simply can't compare to the 'Gyspy King' as far as belts are concerned.

Fury will certainly be motivated to prove the 51-year-old wrong in coming years as he hopes to mop up the titles he's lost during his 'retirement.'

We can't wait to see the comebacks story unfold.

Who do you think is the best heavyweight in world boxing right now? Have your say in the comments section below.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms